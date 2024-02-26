Who is Jeff DiSantis? Multiple sources say he was Team Biden’s ‘connection’ at Fulton County DA’s office

by WorldTribune Staff, February 26, 2024

Democrat operative Jeff DiSantis was planted by the Biden Administration in the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in order to target former President Donald Trump, a report cited multiple sources as saying.

“If the Biden administration planted the operative, as the sources say, it would present a strong argument that the administration interfered in the 2024 presidential election,” Breitbart News reported on Monday.

DiSantis is a significant figure who has been overlooked in the Fulton County scandal concerning Fani Willis and her alleged lover and fellow prosecutor Nathan Wade, sources familiar with the Fulton County DA’s office told Breitbart.

So, who exactly is Jeff DiSantis?

Fulton County’s Deputy District Attorney has professional credentials “far greater than the average county employee,” the report said.

DiSantis worked on Willis’s 2020 campaign and was the former Executive Director of the Democrat Party of Georgia with extensive knowledge of campaign finance law. He was also the Deputy Director of Compliance for the DNC, according to his official biography:

Jeff has also worked for candidates in 30 states running for a variety of offices, including President of the United States, United States Senator, Governor, United States Representative, Attorney General, District Attorney, and Mayor, as well as for a national political party committee. He has served as a campaign manager, media consultant, pollster, press spokesman, research director, and policy advisor.

DiSantis “is the one pulling all the strings” in Fulton County’s case against Trump, a source told Breitbart. “He was the one that walled her [Willis] off. He was in every important meeting. He is the brainchild behind this. That is the connection to the White House.”

Sources told Breitbart News they were “one hundred percent” certain that DiSantis was the inside man Team Biden planted in the Fulton County office.

“Anyone that has common sense knows that the White House has been involved in this prosecution,” a source told Breitbart News. “This shouldn’t just miraculously happen. Of course, she’s [Willis] not going to prosecute the former president of the United States without the current administration’s approval.”

Sources speculated that DiSantis was instrumental in selecting grand jurors for the Trump case based on voter registration data.

“Part of why you’re raising money as a candidate is to get money to buy the data about who are your voters. DiSantis, as the former head of the state Democratic Party, he’s going to know [the data] in Georgia,” one source told Breitbart. “There’s not one conservative person on that grand jury.”

Sources also revealed that DiSantis was a member of Willis’s transition team after she won the election in November 2020. DiSantis helped Wade select employees for the new office. “DiSantis was there in the capacity to be a political strategist, hiding in the DA’s office,” a source told Breitbart News.

