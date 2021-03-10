Who counted the votes in Green Bay, Wisconsin last November?

by WorldTribune Staff, March 10, 2021

A Democrat Party operative from Brooklyn, NY was given access to boxes of absentee ballots in Wisconsin before the 2020 election, a report said.

Wisconsin Spotlight reported on March 9 that it obtained emails showing that Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein, who worked on several Democrat campaigns, had access to Green Bay’s absentee ballots days before the Nov. 3 election.

His active role was made possible by funds donated by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

“Spitzer-Rubenstein asked Green Bay’s clerk if he and his team members could help correct or ‘cure’ absentee ballots like they did in Milwaukee,” the report noted.

After the news broke, the Wisconsin House of Representatives announced it would hold a general election review hearing on March 10.

Wisconsin Spotlight’s investigation also found:

• Green Bay’s clerk grew increasingly frustrated with the takeover of her department by the Democrat Mayor’s staff and outside groups.

• Brown County Clerk Sandy Juno said the contract stipulated that Spitzer-Rubenstein would have four of the five keys to the KI Center ballroom where ballots were stored and counted.

• Brown County’s clerk said the city of Green Bay “went rogue.”

• Election law experts said the city illegally gave left-leaning groups authority over the election.

The emails obtained by Wisconsin Spotlight also show how millions of dollars “donated” by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to “bolster democracy during the pandemic” actually amounted to grant money for Democrat Party activists and liberal groups.

Green Bay received a total of $1.6 million in grant funding from the Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life.

That money, the report said, allowed Spitzer-Rubenstein to essentially become the “de facto city elections chief.”

The Wisconsin Spotlight investigation also noted that the emails show “Green Bay’s highly partisan Democrat Mayor Eric Genrich and his staff usurping city Clerk Kris Teske’s authority and letting the Zuckerberg-funded ‘grant team’ take over — a clear violation of Wisconsin election statutes, say election law experts.”

Additionally, “liberal groups were improperly insinuating themselves into the election system and coordinating with what became known as the ‘Wisconsin 5,’ the state’s five largest communities that split more than $6 million in Zuckerberg money,” the report said.

Meanwhile, a new report on the vast expansion of mail-in ballots is likely to generate new concerns among some Republicans who back former President Donald Trump’s charge that some states illegally changed election rules.

The group Nonprofit Vote said today that 28 states changed voting rules, with the result being that “for the first time ever, more people voted early with a mail ballot or in-person than filled out a ballot at the polls on Election Day.”

The report, America Goes to the Polls: Policy and Voter Turnout in the 2020 Election, noted: “A record 111 million voted with either a mail ballot or early in-person, more than double the number who voted in person on Election Day.”

