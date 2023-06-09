Whistleblower claims U.S. government has ‘intact’ vehicles of ‘non-human origin’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 9, 2023

The U.S. government has in its possession “intact” craft of non-human origin, a whistleblower former intelligence official said.

The former intelligence official, David Grusch, told The Debrief that he led analysis of unexplained anomalous phenomena (UAP) within a U.S. Department of Defense agency.

“We are not talking about prosaic origins or identities,” Grusch said. “The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles.”

Grusch said the information has been illegally withheld from Congress and he filed a complaint alleging that he suffered illegal retaliation for his confidential disclosures, the report said.

In his time at the UAP task force, Grusch said the group was refused access to a crash retrieval program: “They are retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles, call it spacecraft if you will, non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed.”

According to Grusch, that includes spacecraft from quite a number of other species: “I thought it was totally nuts and I thought at first I was being deceived, it was a ruse,” Grusch told News Nation’s Ross Coulthart. “People started to confide in me. Approach me. I have plenty of senior, former, intelligence officers that came to me, many of which I knew almost my whole career, that confided in me that they were part of a program.”

Grusch, 36, a decorated former combat officer in Afghanistan, is a veteran of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). He served as the reconnaissance office’s representative to the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force from 2019-2021. From late 2021 to July 2022, he was the NGA’s co-lead for UAP analysis and its representative to the task force.

The Debrief noted: “Grusch’s disclosures, and those of non-public witnesses, under new protective provisions of the latest defense appropriations bill, signal a growing determination by some in the government to unravel a colossal enigma with national security implications that has bedeviled the military and tantalized the public going back to World War II and beyond. For many decades, the Air Force carried out a disinformation campaign to discredit reported sightings of unexplained objects. Now, with two public hearings and many classified briefings under its belt, Congress is pressing for answers.”

Karl E. Nell, a recently retired Army Colonel and current aerospace executive who was the Army’s liaison for the UAP Task Force from 2021 to 2022 and worked with Grusch there, characterizes Grusch as “beyond reproach.”

Jonathan Grey, a generational officer of the United States Intelligence Community with a Top-Secret Clearance who currently works for the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC), said: “The non-human intelligence phenomenon is real.” He added, “Retrievals of this kind are not limited to the United States. This is a global phenomenon, and yet a global solution continues to elude us.”

In statements to The Debrief that were cleared for publication by the Pentagon in April, Grusch said that UFO “legacy programs” have long been concealed within “multiple agencies nesting UAP activities in conventional secret access programs without appropriate reporting to various oversight authorities.”

Grusch said he reported to Congress on the existence of a decades-long “publicly unknown Cold War for recovered and exploited physical material – a competition with near-peer adversaries over the years to identify UAP crashes/landings and retrieve the material for exploitation/reverse engineering to garner asymmetric national defense advantages.”

Grusch said that the craft recovery operations are ongoing at various levels of activity and that he knows the specific individuals, current and former, who are involved: “Individuals on these UAP programs approached me in my official capacity and disclosed their concerns regarding a multitude of wrongdoings, such as illegal contracting against the Federal Acquisition Regulations and other criminality and the suppression of information across a qualified industrial base and academia.”

In response to Grusch’s revelations, a NASA spokesperson said in a statement: “One of NASA’s key priorities is the search for life elsewhere in the universe, but so far, NASA has not found any credible evidence of extraterrestrial life and there is no evidence that UAPs are extraterrestrial. However, NASA is exploring the solar system and beyond to help us answer fundamental questions, including whether we are alone in the universe.”

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish