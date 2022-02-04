What’s $5.5 million when Jeff Bezos’ $485 million yacht needs the right of way?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 4, 2022

Isn’t it a bummer when you can’t sail your $485 million yacht out to sea because a bridge is in the way?

It’s a floating city so airlifting it over the bridge is probably not possible.

What to do. What to do.

You pay the municipality where the bridge is located $5.5 million to dismantle part of the bridge.

That’s what Jeff Bezos is doing in the Netherlands, where construction on his Y721 super yacht is nearing completion.

The Oceanco shipyard in Alblasserdam near Rotterdam is building the former Amazon CEO’s yacht, but the vessel is too big to sail out with the bridge as it is, Fox Business reported on Feb. 2.

Bezos is paying for Rotterdam to partially dismantle the nearly 145-year-old Koningshaven Bridge, known to locals as De Hef. The bridge dates from 1878. It was rebuilt after the Nazis bombed it in 1940 during World War II.

The mayor of Rotterdam told AFP that the bridge is blocking “the only route to the sea” for Bezos’s boat.

The yacht, which will be the largest boat built in Oceanco and one of the largest ever built, requires a 130-foot clearance, at least, to pass through, the Fox report said.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief