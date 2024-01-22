What do deleted J6 Committee files reveal about Fulton County prosecution?

by WorldTribune Staff, January 22, 2024

The world through the “media” heard on a daily basis from the Select Committee on Jan. 6 until days before Republicans took controls of the House on Jan. 3, 2023.

Two days earlier, that committee saw fit to delete more than 100 encrypted files the chairman of the House Administration Committee’s Oversight Subcommittee said on Monday.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk said his forensics team identified 117 files that went missing on Jan. 1, 2023. The forensics analysis suggests the Select Committee either deleted or encrypted the files. Loudermilk demanded the passwords for the encrypted files.

“It’s obvious that [the J6 committee] went to great lengths to prevent Americans from seeing certain documents produced in their investigation,” Loudermilk told Fox News. “It also appears that Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney intended to obstruct our Subcommittee by failing to preserve critical information and videos as required by House rules.”

The missing files could contain information used in the prosecution of former President Donald Trump in Fulton County, Georgia. It has already been widely reported that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis contacted the committee to obtain information in her prosecution of Trump.

Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, “claimed” to have “turned over 4-terabytes of digital files, but the hard drives archived by the Select Committee with the Clerk of the House contain less than 3-terabytes of data,” Loudermilk said.

Some Republicans say the reported collusion between the Select Committee and Wills was intended to obscure Willis’s discovery in the Trump case, keeping it out of public view. The collusion could upend Willis’s prosecution, Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak has reported, “because the evidence was concealed to keep it away from discovery requirements that would allow defense lawyers to see what was shared, and the extent of the collaboration.”

A Rasmussen Reports survey that found most voters said that newly raised ethical charges against Willis and her special prosecutor/lover Nathan Wade suggest she is “compromised” and should back off.

In the survey, 49% said that Willis is compromised and the case against Trump “has to be dropped” while 41% disagreed.

Even the leftist Daily Beast said “we can’t just shrug off the Fani Willis scandal”.

