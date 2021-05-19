‘What about BLM and Antifa?’ MTG confronts Congress with long list of facts

by WorldTribune Staff, May 19, 2021

Socialists have AOC. Conservatives have MTG.

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took to the House floor on May 18 to voice her opposition to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s intent to form a partisan commission to investigate the events of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

She came armed with a long list of facts: Names, dates and places.

MTG said: “The question that comes to mind is this: What about all the riots that happened during the summer of 2020 after the death of George Floyd? What about the damage caused to federal buildings, churches, people’s businesses and innocent people that were killed? Is that not an insurrection?”

“While it’s catch and release for domestic terrorists, Antifa, BLM, people who breached the Capitol on January 6 are being abused, some even being held for 23 hours a day in solitary confinement,” Greene said.

She proceeded to roll out a lengthy lists of unresolved incidents that did heavy damage us federal facilities, private businesses and American lives.

Greene also called for “justice” for the killing of Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot by a U.S. Capitol Police officer on Jan. 6.

“And lastly, when will the witch hunt of Donald J Trump come to an end and all of those who support him?” she said.

Greene called for a commission to look into the riots, fueled mostly by Black Lives Matter and Antifa, that occurred after the death of George Floyd.

Greene tweeted on May 18: “The Jan 6th Commission is just another big smoke screen and witch hunt on Trump and his supporters to fuel the hate, while ignoring Antifa/BLM nonstop violence. It will be used by the media to distract people away from the real damage Biden and Dems are doing to our country.”

While the legislation creating the commission may pass the House, Democrats will need at least 10 GOP votes in the Senate to pass it.

