Week in review: Unreported, post-election audit bombshells in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada

by WorldTribune Staff, May 28, 2021

Yawns from the Corporate Media monopolies over the ongoing election audits could not hide the fact that as Memorial Day 2021 approaches, the 2020 election is far from over. Following is an overview:

The team conducting the forensic audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election ballots is now examining the adjudication process, reports said.

“The adjudication process determines the intent of the voter,” Arizona Conservatives Take Action noted in a May 24 Telegram post. “The Coffee County, GA election supervisor demonstrated that Dominion’s adjudication function allows the supervisor to vote the ballot at their discretion, including overriding votes or voting blank ballots.”

Normal adjudication rates are typically less than 2 percent. Maricopa County had an error rate of more than 11 percent or approximately 235,000 ballots, the post noted.

“According to the Dominion contract (p. 18), Maricopa County ordered 20 adjudication terminals. Who was manning these 20 terminals? Were bipartisan observers present?”

The contract also claims that the adjudications are traceable (p. 26): “After a ballot is adjudicated, the ballot image is appended with a record of that decision including the user’s name, action taken by the user, and date and time of the action.”

Arizona Conservatives Take Action noted that “adjudication files were among those found to have been deleted. Fortunately, they were recovered.”

@CodeMonkeyZ noted: “Is it a coincidence that the counties with the highest amounts of adjudicated ballots also happen to be the counties which now are fighting tooth and nail to stop audits?”

In other audit news:

Arizona

Arizona Audit Director Ken Bennett told Gateway Pundit over 800,000 Maricopa County ballots have been counted “and things are running very smoothly.”

Asked about deleted databases and whether it would ever be discovered who did it, Bennett replied: “Well we don’t know that it was inadvertent or intentional. We never tried to imply one or the other but the contractor that was looking at that data does have a confirmation that some directories were deleted on April 12. And computers keep track of when you add things and when you delete things. So that there’s a record of those being deleted but also happens in computers when you delete something it goes to a temporary file and they were able to recover it. If Maricopa County wants to see the data that proves that it was deleted, our contractor would be happy to share that.”

On Tuesday, the Arizona House Appropriations Committee [and later the Senate Appropriations Committee] reportedly stripped Secretary of State Katie Hobbs of her ability to defend election lawsuits. It gave the power exclusively to the state’s attorney general.

From Brnovich’s official website: “On Tuesday, Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a Motion to Intervene with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on behalf of the State of Arizona in the Democratic National Committee lawsuit challenging Arizona’s ban on ballot harvesting and statutes regulating out-of-precinct voting. Attorney General Brnovich is moving to intervene on this matter on behalf of the State because defendant Secretary of State Hobbs has announced that she does not support an appeal.”

Georgia

Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero told parties in an election integrity case on May 27 that a previously scheduled meeting at a ballot storage warehouse was canceled after officials filed a flurry of motions in the case, The Epoch Times reported.

Amero said a May 28 meeting was no longer taking place because of motions filed by Fulton County, the county’s Board of Registration and Elections, and the county’s clerk of Superior and Magistrate Courts, a spokesperson for the court confirmed to The Epoch Times.

Amero said the motions must be heard before the plaintiffs can gain access to the absentee ballots. He proposed a June 21 hearing, but the order scheduling the hearing hasn’t yet been filed.

“It seems like a desperation move. The silver lining is that we now have more time to perfect the changes we had to make in our inspection plan,” Garland Favorito, the lead petitioner, told The Epoch Times via email.

Michael Patrick Leahy, the CEO and Editor in Chief of Star News Digital Media, revealed the following during an interview on Steve Bannon’s War Room on May 19:

Leahy: “Here’s what’s shocking about it, 85% of the (dropbox) ballots, or over 50,000 were not transported from the dropbox to the registrar immediately as the Georgia state law requires… 5% of them, well over 3,000 were delivered before they were picked up. How can you do that?”

Bannon: “Stop, stop, stop! Walk me through – give me that one again. You’re breaking the law of physics.”

Leahy: “We have examined, every single one of the 1,100 document transfer forms, collection box, dropbox collections from September 24 to November 3… One delivery in College Park was delivered 22 minutes before it was picked up!”

Radio host John Fredericks told Bannon on May 24:

“We now have two state senators, Republicans, Beach and Jones, who are calling for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to be side-by-side with the forensic analysis looking at these 147,000 mail-in ballots… Were there counterfeit ballots? Six affidavits now, we had four now there’s six, six affidavits of veteran election officials are alleging that up to 30,000 of these 147,000 ballots are fake! Somebody printed them up on a machine and ran them through a vote-counting machine that are not real that are not attached to anybody.”

Michigan

A May 24 report by National File revealed that an independent agency reported on the use of problematic cellular modems in Dominion Voting Systems machines.

The U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) believes Dominion Voting Systems machines in Michigan use “modem transmission features” and “do not match the EAC-certified system configuration,” according to a letter the inspector general of the EAC sent Rep. Bill Posey, which was obtained by National File.

A top Dominion executive reportedly testified that his machines use cellular modems, which experts previously said “make Michigan elections vulnerable.”

Nevada

UncoverDC.com on May 25 published a comprehensive account of post-election happenings in Nevada.

The report notes that Nevada state GOP had censured Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, who has consistently claimed that, despite 8 binders of evidence and 122,918 Election Violation Reports, there was no widespread evidence of fraud during the 2020 election.

The Nevada Republican Party said: “The @NVGOP passed a resolution to censure @NVSOS due to her failure to implement reasonable election security measures, failure to investigate all potential fraudulent votes, and irresponsible public statements regarding the fairness of the election.”

