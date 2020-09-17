Watchdog asks the obvious question: Is Mueller’s team’s ‘pandemic of wiped phones’ a crime or what?

BREAKING . . .

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton is calling for a criminal investigation into the “pandemic of wiped phones” among members of Robert Mueller’s prosecution team.

Fitton, who leads the government watchdog organization, said the question is whether people purposefully broke the law by destroying government records.

“And when you have people wipe two or three phones like Andrew Weissman did—I think two of the three phones he had were wiped—it just strains credulity,” Fitton said during an interview on the John Solomon Reports podcast, noting that there should be more investigation.

