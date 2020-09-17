Watchdog asks the obvious question: Is Mueller’s team’s ‘pandemic of wiped phones’ a crime or what?

By on

BREAKING . . .

[Editor’s Note: We have added ‘Breaking‘ as a new feature because . . . Drudge has gone away.]
Andrew Weissmann ‘accidentally wiped’ his phone twice after entering the wrong passcode too many times.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton is calling for a criminal investigation into the “pandemic of wiped phones” among members of Robert Mueller’s prosecution team.

Fitton, who leads the government watchdog organization, said the question is whether people purposefully broke the law by destroying government records.

“And when you have people wipe two or three phones like Andrew Weissman did—I think two of the three phones he had were wiped—it just strains credulity,” Fitton said during an interview on the John Solomon Reports podcast, noting that there should be more investigation.

More

  

Watchdog asks the obvious question: Is Mueller’s team’s ‘pandemic of wiped phones’ a crime or what? added by on
View all posts by World Tribune →

You must be logged in to post a comment Login