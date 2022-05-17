Veteran vote fraudster explained how it works: ‘More the rule than the exception’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 17, 2022

Despite what Democrats and their Big Media allies say, voter fraud via mail-in ballots is real, a top Democrat operative said. He knows the fraud is real because he has been doing it, on a grand scale, for decades.

The operative said as much in a report published by the New York Post — in August of 2020.

The operative, whose identity, rap sheet and long history working as a consultant to various campaigns were confirmed by the New York Post, said he not only changed ballots himself over the years, but led teams of at least 20 operatives in New Jersey, New York, and the critical 2020 swing state of Pennsylvania.

“An election that is swayed by 500 votes, 1,000 votes — it can make a difference,” the operative said. “It could be enough to flip states.”

In its report on the political operative, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he fears prosecution, the Post noted he “said fraud is more the rule than the exception. His dirty work has taken him through the weeds of municipal and federal elections in Paterson, Atlantic City, Camden, Newark, Hoboken and Hudson County and his fingerprints can be found in local legislative, mayoral and congressional races across the Garden State. Some of the biggest names and highest office holders in New Jersey have benefited from his tricks, according to campaign records The Post reviewed.”

The operative explained that mail-in ballot fraud begins with a blank ballot delivered to a registered voter in a large envelope. Inside the packet is a return envelope, a “certificate of mail in voter” which the voter must sign, and the ballot itself.

The ballot has no specific security features — like a stamp or a watermark — so the operative told the Post he would just make his own ballots.

“I just put [the ballot] through the copy machine and it comes out the same way,” the operative said.

But the return envelopes are “more secure than the ballot. You could never recreate the envelope,” he said. So they had to be collected from real voters.

The operatives team would go house to house, convincing voters to let them mail completed ballots on their behalf as a public service. The fraudster and his team would then take the sealed envelopes home and hold them over boiling water.

“You have to steam it to loosen the glue,” said the operative.

He then would remove the real ballot, place the counterfeit ballot inside the signed certificate, and reseal the envelope.

“Five minutes per ballot tops,” said the operative.

The operative said he made sure not to stuff the fake ballots into just a few public mailboxes, but sprinkle them around town. That way he avoided the attention that foiled a sloppy voter-fraud operation in a Paterson, New Jersey, city council race in 2020, where 900 ballots were found in just three mailboxes.

“If they had spread them in all different mailboxes, nothing would have happened,” the operative said.

The operative said sometimes postal employees are in on the fraud.

“You have a postman who is a rabid anti-Trump guy and he’s working in Bedminster or some Republican stronghold … He can take those [filled-out] ballots, and knowing 95% are going to a Republican, he can just throw those in the garbage.”

Hitting up assisted-living facilities and “helping” the elderly fill out their absentee ballots was a gold mine of votes, the operative said.

“There are nursing homes where the nurse is actually a paid operative. And they go room by room by room to these old people who still want to feel like they’re relevant,” said the operative. “[They] literally fill it out for them.”

“There is nothing new about these techniques,” said Hans von Spakovsky, a senior legal fellow at Heritage who manages their election law reform initiative. “Everything he’s talking about is perfectly possible.“

