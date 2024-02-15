Uneported: Biden terminated Kansas City crime task force set up by Trump in 2020

by WorldTribune Staff, February 15, 2024

A mother of two was killed and 22 others were injured in a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration on Wednesday. Authorities said the shooting appeared to stem from a dispute between several people.

Police said three people were detained — including two juveniles — but no charges have been filed yet. Several firearms were recovered by police who are calling for witnesses, people with cellphone footage and victims of the violence to call a dedicated hotline.

Kansas City has become know as “Killa City” in recent years amid a spike in violent crime, much of it involving gangs.

The spike in crime came after the Biden Administration terminated a Trump Administration program, Operation Legend, which deployed federal officers to help deal with street violence. The program started in Kansas City and was widely credited with reduced crime in several cities.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted in a Telegram post: “Kansas City gangs are so out of control residents have been making Google Maps to know which control what areas of Killa City … Kansas City is infested with gangs running various sections of the metro area … It’s why they call it Killa City … Bukele has shown the world that our cities don’t have to be overrun by gang violence. The answer isn’t complicated. … Biden ended the program and 2023 became the deadliest year ever in KC.”

In Chicago, the murder rate had been cut in half soon after Operation Legend was put in place. Authorities credited the Trump program, which sent 400 new and re-purposed agents to the Windy City.

“I say it was very successful across the country, there were approximately 6,000 subjects that were arrested, and we’re talking about the repeat offenders,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge of Chicago’s FBI office, Clifford Swindell said in February 2021. “Approximately 2,600 firearms are off the streets and significant quantities of controlled substances, such as cocaine and heroin and fentanyl mixture.”

On September 3, 2020, the Department of Justice announced that it had at the time arrested more than 2,000 people, including 147 homicide suspects, as part of the program. Since the nationwide crackdown was announced on July 8, local and federal law enforcement officials had confiscated more than 544 firearms, seven kilos of fentanyl, 14 kilos of heroin, 12 kilos of cocaine, and 50 kilos of methamphetamine. Of the more than 2,000 suspects, 476 have been charged with federal offenses – most of them related either to firearms or drugs.

