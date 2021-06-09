U.S. should have heeded Reagan’s 9 prophetic words about Bureaucrat Tony Fauci

by WorldTribune Staff, June 9, 2021

At a news conference on Aug. 12, 1986, President Ronald Reagan said: “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the Government, and I’m here to help.”

The U.S. should have heeded those words before elevating bureaucrat Anthony Fauci to Covid messiah, a columnist noted.

“That Fauci ever got to the point of wielding so much power over the lives of hardworking Americans in the first place speaks volumes on how far we’ve come from the days of Reagan and those worldly words of wisdom,” Cheryl K. Chumley wrote for The Washington Times on June 8.

President Donald Trump, Chumley noted, “angered all of the Democrats who hate America, all the Republicans who’ve sold out America and all the lifetime bureaucrats in public service who have forgotten their first and foremost on-the-job duty: service to the American people who pay their salaries.”

Fauci “was just one in a long line of the last group who truly believed in the power of government over the individual — who obviously and absolutely saw the role of government as shepherd and the good people of America, helpless frightened sheep,” Chumley wrote.

For the better part of 2020 and into 2021, “I’m from the government and I’m here to help” became Fauci’s “go-to attitude” and he continues to wield it “as he exclaims, woefully inadequately, that his emails are being taken out of context by players with personal grudges,” Chumley wrote.

“I’m from the government and I’m here to help” — was Reagan’s warning in August of 1986.

“We’ve forgotten that fear,” Chumley wrote. “We’ve misplaced that terror. Fear of the coronavirus overcame fear of the government, and as such, the likes of Fauci was able to seize policy reins and run roughshod over God-given individual rights.”

The solution?

“A return to critical thinking,” Chumley wrote. “Insistence on limited government. Teaching of the Constitution to our nation’s youth. And a return to our pre-coronavirus days to a time when bureaucrats were kept in proper public servant place out of fear — real, historically accurate fear — that they could and would seize power from the people.

“The government may be here to help; the government may say it’s here to help. But after a year-and-a-half of largely needless coronavirus shutdowns, after a year-and-a-half of Fauci and his flip-flops, once again, Reagan’s words ring true. The government, more so than the virus, is to be feared.”

