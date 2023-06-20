Turley: Hunter Biden plea deal like ‘ticketing the getaway driver after a bank robbery’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 20, 2023

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said the plea deal which enables Hunter Biden to avoid jail time only reinforces the belief by many Americans there is a double standard within federal law enforcement.

“This plea deal has the makings of an avoidance of any jail time. But more importantly, it was an evasion of the more serious allegations facing Hunter Biden and the Biden family,” Turley said during an appearance on FNC’s “America’s Newsroom” after Tuesday’s announcement of the deal given to Joe Biden’s son.

Turley continued: “So it is historic in the sense that the president’s son is going to plead guilty to criminal acts. It’s going to be very controversial for critics. I think for many, this is going to look like you ticketed the getaway driver after a bank robbery.

“Many people view the influence peddling allegation as being a very serious form of corruption with potential crime, and he’s going to plead guilty to relatively minor tax and gun charges. And that’s not going to satisfy a lot of folks.”

Republican Rep. James Comer, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, released a statement slamming the “sweetheart deal” and saying “Hunter Biden is getting away with a slap on the wrist.”

The deal, Comer added, will “have no impact on the Oversight Committee’s investigation. We will not rest until the full extent of President Biden’s involvement in the family’s schemes are revealed.”

California Republican Rep. Darrell Issa said: “This isn’t case closed. Anyone can see Biden’s DOJ went easy on Hunter Biden.”

Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton stated: “Biden’s son got a sweetheart deal for laundering money, accepting millions in bribes, committing gun crimes, and evading taxes & child support. Yet DOJ targeted a pro-life pastor w/ a 25-person SWAT team and serious charges. AG Garland is a disgrace.”

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley tweeted: “So Hunter Biden gets a special plea deal, slap on the wrist – probably won’t do a day of time – while DOJ charges Trump as a spy and tries to put him in prison forever. Two standards of ‘justice.’ ”

