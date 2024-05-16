Rep Gaetz, with congressional delegation, vaporizes NYC trial of Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, May 16, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



A delegation of Republicans headed to New York on Thursday to support former President Donald Trump in his ongoing trial by lawfare.

Florida Rep. Matt Matt Gaetz blasted the trial judge, Juan Merchan, and the prosecution’s star witness, convicted liar Michael Cohen [see video]:

“Well, I’m honored to be here with my colleagues from the House Freedom Caucus, where we watched Michael Cohen get dog walked through the series of lies he has told. There is literally no branch of government that Michael Cohen has not lied to. He lied to investigators. He lied to the judge who sentenced him. He lied to the United States Congress, and he committed these lies for, for his own benefit.

“And while we’re talking about what we saw in that courtroom going on for people’s own benefit, we would be remiss if we did not mention this corrupt judge, this judge whose own family is making six figures off of Democrat politics that continues to gaslight the country, that there’s some sort of crime committed by President Trump. This is a made-up crime. No other American in the country would be charged with this type of crime. It’s like the Mister potato head doll of crimes, where they had to stick together, a bunch of things that did not belong together.

“Observing the jury, I could see that there was a great appreciation for the liar that Michael Cohen was. And we are not getting a fair shake in front of this judge. The prosecutors don’t even have to state the basis for their objections. He’s agreeing with the prosecutors without even hearing argument on these objections. And there should be evidence getting in about the depth and breadth of Michael Cohen’s lies that we’re not seeing entered into it.

“And so we’re here voluntarily supporting our friend President Trump, the leader of our movement, the leader of our party, and soon again, the leader of this great country. And I want to.”

