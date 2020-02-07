Tucker Carlson: Democrats’ bill would use taxpayer funds to bring deported illegals back to U.S.

by WorldTribune Staff, February 7, 2020

A new immigration bill being pushed by Democrats would not only decriminalize illegals entry into the U.S. but would use “taxpayer money to bring deported criminals back into America,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson reported on Thursday.

The New Way Forward Act is sponsored by 44 House Democrats, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar.

The legislation, which has received almost no coverage from the major media, is “roughly 4,400 words, that means it’s almost exactly as long as the U.S. Constitution,” Carlson said. “Like the Constitution, it’s designed to create a whole new country. The bill would entirely remake our immigration system with the explicit purpose of ensuring that criminals are able to move to the United States, and settle here permanently, with impunity.”

The proposed legislation “decriminalizes illegal entry into America, even by those we’ve previously deported,” Carlson said. “According to a document promoting this bill, criminalizing illegal entry into America is quote, ‘white supremacist.’ ”

Carlson also revealed that the Democrats’ bill would use “taxpayer money to bring deported criminals back into America.” Calling it the “right to come home,” the New Way Forward Act would order the government to create a “pathway for those previously deported to apply to return home to their homes and families in the United States,” at taxpayer expense.

The Democrats are pushing a bill which eliminates “crimes of moral turpitude” as a justification for deportation, Carlson noted. “And the category of ‘aggravated felony’ gets eliminated too,” meaning “there will no longer be any crime that automatically requires deportation.”

Any crimes that do allow for deportation would require a prison sentence of at least five years.

“According to federal data, crimes like car theft, fraud, and weapons offenses all carry average prison sentences of fewer than five years,” Carlson said. “And that’s just looking at averages. There are people who commit rape, child abuse, even manslaughter and get sentences of fewer than five years. Lots of them. If the New Way Forward Act passes, immigrants who commit those crimes, and receive those sentences, would remain in the country and, of course, they’ll be eligible for citizenship one day, too.”

The bill also would “grant sweeping new powers to immigration judges” to “nullify” deportation orders at their own discretion. It also eliminates the statute that makes “drug addiction grounds for deportation” as well as paves the way for those convicted of drug crimes in other countries to immigrate to the U.S.

“The bill would also effectively abolish all existing enforcement against illegal immigration,” Carlson said. “To detain illegal immigrants, ICE would have to prove in court that they are dangerous or a flight risk. But of course, ICE wouldn’t be allowed to use a detainee’s prior criminal behavior as proof of danger. That’s banned. ICE would have to overcome even more hurdles if the detainee claims to be gay or transgendered, if they’re under 21, or if they can’t speak English and an interpreter isn’t immediately available, they get a pass. In other words, it would be much harder to arrest an illegal alien in this country than it is to arrest you. They’re the protected class here. You’re just some loser who’s paying for it all.”

The New Way Forward Act, Carlson said, “fundamentally inverts every assumption you have about America. Under this legislation, the criminals are the victims. Law enforcement is illegitimate. It’s racist, just like the country you live in, just like you are, and the only solution is to get rid of both. America would be better off as a borderless rest stop for the world’s worst predators and parasites. That’s the point of this.”

