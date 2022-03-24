Tucker Carlson answers question that stumped SCOTUS nominee: ‘What is a woman’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 24, 2022

Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn on Wednesday asked Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to define “woman.”

Jackson responded: “I can’t — Not in this context. I’m not a biologist.”

“The meaning of the word woman is so unclear and controversial that you can’t give me a definition?” Blackburn asked.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson noted that it “should have been the easiest question ever posed.”

All Republicans wanted, Carlson noted, was “a recap of day one of 9th grade biology. For a world famous scholar like Ketanji Jackson that should have been effortless.”

“Every person on Earth” knows the definition of woman but the woke mob is “commanding you to think otherwise,” Carlson noted. (See Carlson’s full monologue below.)

Blackburn’s questions hit on critical race theory, teaching children about gender identity in schools, and Lia Thomas, the biological male swimmer who dominated female competition.

Jackson said her role as a judge would be to address disputes about a definition and to interpret the law.

“The fact that you can’t give me a straight answer about something as fundamental as what a woman is underscores the dangers of the kind of progressive education that we are hearing about,” Blackburn said, before turning to Thomas, who has been at the center of the debate over allowing biological male athletes to compete against females.

Blackburn asked what message allowing Thomas to compete sends to “girls who aspire to compete and win in sports?”

“Senator, I’m not sure what message that sends. If you’re asking me about the legal issues related to it — those are topics that are being hotly discussed, as you say, and could come to the court,” Jackson said before Blackburn cut her off, to explain her view of what message this delivers to young women.

“I think it tells our girls that their voices don’t matter,” Blackburn responded. “I think it tells them that they’re second-class citizens. And parents want to have a Supreme Court justice who is committed to preserving parental autonomy and protecting our nation’s children.”

