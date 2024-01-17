Truth about J6 continues to pour out: David Lazarus and Harry Dunn

by WorldTribune Staff, January 17, 2024

The J6 narrative pushed by Democrats, legacy media, and never-Trumpers is unraveling by the day, thanks to independent media and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Blaze Media on Monday, with Johnson’s approval, released never-before-seen CCTV footage from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 which the media outlet said proves a member of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s security team lied in claiming that he had an antagonistic encounter with the Oath Keepers.

The video shows David Lazarus, part of Pelosi’s security team. Revolver News noted that the video appears “to contradict the testimony Lazarus gave under oath at the trial of the Oath Keepers. His job, it would appear, was to ‘bolster’ Officer Harry Dunn’s story, which he had already changed one time before. Based on the newly released footage, many are now seeing what they believe to be the first concrete link between Pelosi’s team and the U.S. government’s alleged efforts to entrap American citizens and incarcerate them based on falsehoods.”

Blaze Media noted in a post on X: “These lies, spread unquestioningly by the media and Democrat politicians, were used to put innocent people in prison, ruining their lives and the lives of their families.”

J6 defendants and their attorneys did not have access to the footage at trial that Blaze Media released on Monday.

“Instead, Harry Dunn (the Capitol Police officer who testified against the Oath Keepers) was made a hero by Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, and as a result of his and David Lazarus’s false testimony, there are innocent people in prison,” Blaze Media added. “The government lied about this. What else are they lying about?”

Dunn, who was awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal, had claimed that he was bombarded with racial slurs inside the U.S. Capitol on J6 and said he sat down and cried due to the racial abuse he suffered.

“This is the most video-recorded event in history, [and] not a single piece of evidence, video or audio, has even emerged to confirm that such a racially charged incident ever took place,” Blaze Media’s Glenn Beck noted in November.

