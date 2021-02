by WorldTribune Staff, February 14, 2021

Game, set, match.

In one epic interview, Donald Trump impeachment lawyer Michael van der Veen said to a smarmy, condescending media personality what some 75 million Americans would like to share with the entire Trump Derangement Syndrome-suffering corporate media monolith.

Van der Veen even finished off the master stroke of media obliteration by dropping his mic.

