Trump suggests Supreme Court issued partisan ruling against him

BREAKING . . .

Editor’s Note

: We have added ‘‘ as a new feature because . . ..]

In a statement, former President Donald Trump on Monday implied the U.S. Supreme Court acted in a partisan manner after it ruled that a New York prosecutor could obtain his tax returns.

“This is something which has never happened to a President before, it is all Democrat-inspired in a totally Democrat location, New York City and State, completely controlled and dominated by a heavily reported enemy of mine, Governor Andrew Cuomo. These are attacks by Democrats willing to do anything to stop the almost 75 million people (the most votes, by far, ever gotten by a sitting president) who voted for me in the election — an election which many people, and experts, feel that I won. I agree!” he added.

The Supreme Court declined to consider an application from Trump’s lawyers for a hold on releasing his tax returns and other financial records after an appeals court ruled last year that Trump must turn over the records.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, a Democrat, has been tight-lipped about the probe. Following the ruling, Vance said: “The work continues.”

Another New York Democrat, Attorney General Letitia James, has launched probes against Trump or his business, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has moved to cut ties between the City and the Trump Organization, which operates popular ice rinks.

Trump’s statement charged the ruling allowed the continuation of “the greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of our Country.”

“For more than two years, New York City has been looking at almost every transaction I’ve ever done, including seeking tax returns which were done by among the biggest and most prestigious law and accounting firms in the U.S. The Tea Party was treated far better by the IRS than Donald Trump,” his statement said.

Trump charged the “new phenomenon of ‘headhunting’ prosecutors” who weaponize the law against political opponents “is a threat to the very foundation of our liberty,” adding: “That’s what is done in third world countries.”

“Even worse are those who run for prosecutorial or attorney general offices in far-left states and jurisdictions pledging to take out a political opponent. That’s fascism, not justice — and that is exactly what they are trying to do with respect to me, except that the people of our Country won’t stand for it,” Trump continued.

“In the meantime, murders and violent crime are up in New York City by record numbers, and nothing is done about it. Our elected officials don’t care. All they focus on is the persecution of President Donald J. Trump. I will fight on, just as I have, for the last five years (even before I was successfully elected), despite all of the election crimes that were committed against me. We will win!”

See All Breaking News