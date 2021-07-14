Trump, in exile, sends pointed messages to Republicans, Joe Biden

by WorldTribune Staff, July 14, 2021

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a statement directing Senate Republicans not to touch his tax cuts and suggesting that Joe Biden not grumble about 2020 election audits.

Trump said:

“Republicans in the U.S. Senate must not in any way, shape, or form increase taxes that were won in the TRUMP TAX CUT, the largest in the history of our Country. It’s what made our economy grow and great. Democrats want major tax increases to pay for their fake infrastructure bill, where over 90% of the money goes to the ridiculous Green New Deal nonsense, which will destroy our economy. The tax cuts were a great achievement of the Trump Administration and the Republican Party. More importantly, they were a great victory for our Nation. Do not increase them one penny.

“Republicans must learn to fight these vicious, Radical Left Democrats who are destroying lives and destroying our Country!

“Joe Biden is going to Pennsylvania today in a rush in order to stop the Forensic Audit that the Pennsylvania Republican Senate is in the process of doing. Philadelphia was a cesspool of corruption, which will soon be revealed by the audit. Why are they so concerned that a President, who never goes anywhere, would hop onto beautiful Air Force One and head to Philadelphia if it were an honest election? Why not let the audit go forward and make everybody, on both sides, happy?

“The results will be the results. But they know it was not an honest election, Philadelphia was one of the most corrupt cities in the Country — and so is Detroit, and so is Milwaukee, and so is Atlanta, and Pittsburgh, and Oakland, and Baltimore. Corruption has gone on for years, but in the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, with the mail-in ballots and the use of Covid to cheat, corruption reached new levels. Remember the poll watchers being thrown out, the windows being sealed so nobody could look in, the ballot drops, and all of the other events that took place that changed so rapidly the Big Trump Win on election night.

“Joe should say go forward with this, with all of these audits. His visit is a joke. He doesn’t need to visit, all he needs to do is let them do an audit and find out what happened. Who knows, maybe they’ll say the election was on the up and up, but many people would be shocked. Let the audit go forward like it is in Arizona, despite 107 Democrat lawyers trying to stop it and failing.

“Let the Forensic Audit go, Joe. Don’t fight it. Show them how honest it was.”

On his Wednesday broadcast of the War Room, Steve Bannon cited the Arizona audit in foreshadowing to Democrats and their Big Media allies on what is about to go down:

“Those numbers do not match with Maricopa County. Kaboom! Rachel Maddow, embrace the suck! Joe Biden, all your happy talk and… You’re going to get the receipts! And you’re going to have to deal with it.”

