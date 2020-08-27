Trump hits all-time high in poll, minority support surges

by WorldTribune Staff, August 27, 2020

A Zogby analytics poll conducted between Aug. 17-19 found President Donald Trump with a 52 percent approval rating, an all-time high for the president in the Zogby survey.

The poll also found the president’s support among minorities surging.

Pollster Jonathan Zogby said the survey found 36 percent of blacks approving of the president, along with 37 percent of Hispanics and 35 percent of Asians. Trump surged among independents to 44 percent, and even 23 percent of Democrats in the poll said they approve of Trump’s performance.

The Zogby analysis stated: “Another factor continuing to help the president’s high approval rating is a rise in crime in our nation’s biggest cities. Unlike a year ago, the president is performing well with voters in large cities. It’s highly likely he is benefiting from the uptick in violence. His law-and-order message is resonating with urban voters at the moment.”

CNN has even acknowledged the rioting is hurting Democrat candidate Joe Biden, who only this week condemned for the first time the violence which has plagued American cities for months.

CNN’s Don Lemon stated to fellow on-air personality Chris Cuomo: “The rioting has to stop. Chris, as you know and I know, it’s showing up in the polling. It’s showing up in focus groups. It is the only thing — it is the only thing right now that is sticking.”

The Zogby analysis also said Trump is improving his job approval numbers with millennial African Americans.

“Trump has been making the case that he has done more for African American voters, by way of prison reform and previously low black unemployment, than Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, both of whom have been accused by the president for increasing incarceration among African Americans for generations on nonviolent drug charges,” Zogby said.

Zogby also noted a surge for Trump during the Democratic National Convention while, according to Reuters, Biden got no bounce from his convention.

