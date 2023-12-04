Trump finally gets around to responding to Liz Cheney book, De Niro and other ‘crazies’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, December 4, 2023

Amid his campaign to retake the White House, former President Donald Trump took a break to slam both a never-Trump RINO and a former “Raging Bull”, not to mention the Biden Administration hell-bent on indicting its political opposition.

Legacy media have gone into overdrive to promote Liz Cheney’s new memoir, actually titled “Oath and Honor”. In it, the never-Trump RINO who was thoroughly humiliated in her last re-election bid after garnering daily rave reviews from the media for her performance on the J6 select committee, delivers a “dire warning” about Trump winning back the White House.

Quotes from the book, which media assure us are quite real and ominous, include how a second Trump term would mean the “end of the republic.”

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

“Crazy Liz Cheney, who suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome at a level rarely seen before, writes in her boring new book that Keven McCarthy said he came to Mar-a-Lago after the RIGGED election because, ‘the former president was depressed and not eating.’ That statement is not true. I was not depressed, I WAS ANGRY, and it was not that I was not eating, it was that I was eating too much. But that’s not why Keven McCarthy was there. He was at Mar-a-Lago to get my support, and to bring the Republican Party together — Only good intentions. Liz Cheney, on the other hand, went on to lose her seat in Congress by the largest margin for a sitting Congressperson in the history of the U.S. She then worked with others on the J6 Committee to delete and destroy the evidence and findings of the committee.”

Meanwhile, actor Robert De Niro, who won an Oscar for Best Actor in “Raging Bull”, is now in the ranks of raging leftists who hate Trump.

De Niro was reportedly steamed when, at the Gotham Awards, he took the stage only to discover that his Trump-bashing remarks had been altered in the teleprompter.

De Niro ignored the prompter and read his remarks from his phone, saying: “Lying has become just another tool in the charlatan’s arsenal. The former president lied to us more than 30,000 times during his four years in office. And he’s keeping up the pace in his current campaign of retribution. But with all his lies, he can’t hide his soul. He attacks the weak, destroys the gifts of nature and shows disrespect, for example, by using ‘Pocahontas’ as a slur.”

Trump shot back on Truth Social:

“Robert De Niro, whose acting talents have greatly diminished, with his reputation now shot, must even use a teleprompter for his foul and disgusting language, so disrespectful to our Country. He has become unwatchable both in movies, and with the FOOLS that destroyed the Academy Awards, bringing them from one of the top shows in the Country to a Low Rated afterthought. De Niro should focus on his life, which is a mess, rather than the lives of others. He has become a total loser, as the World watches, waits, and laughs!”

Among Trump’s other posts:

