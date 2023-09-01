Trump: Election is coming so ‘left-wing lunatics’ are itching ‘to restart the Covid hysteria’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 1, 2023

Covid tyrants are intent on a return to the “Covid hysteria” of 2020, former President Donald Trump said in a video posted on Truth Social on Wednesday.

As he was vacationing last week at Lake Tahoe, Joe Biden said he plans to request funding for a new Covid vaccine.

“I signed off this morning on a proposal we have to present to the Congress a request for additional funding for a new vaccine that is necessary, that works,” Biden said, adding, “It will likely be recommended that everybody get it no matter whether they’ve gotten it before or not.”

Trump said in the video: “The left-wing lunatics are trying very hard to bring back Covid lockdowns and mandates with all of their sudden fear-mongering about the new variants that are coming. Gee whiz. You know what else is coming? An election.

“They want to restart the Covid hysteria so they can justify more lockdowns, more censorship, more illegal drop boxes, more mail-in ballots, and trillions of dollars in payoffs to their political allies heading into the 2024 election. Does that sound familiar? These are bad people. These are sick people we’re dealing with.

“But to every Covid tyrant who wants to take away our Freedom, hear these words — we will not comply! So don’t even think about it. We will not shut down our schools. We will not accept your lockdowns. We will not abide by your mask mandates, and we will not tolerate your vaccine mandates.”

