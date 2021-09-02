Trump demands paper ballots: ‘Single biggest topic for [GOP] is the voter fraud of 2020’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 2, 2021

The number of unaccounted-for ballots in Arizona, Nevada, and Wisconsin exceed the reported margin of victory for Joe Biden in the three states, an analysis said as former President Donald Trump called for the return to paper ballots.

In Wisconsin, authorities cannot account for 76,000 ballots, said Hans von Spakovsky, manager of the Heritage Foundation’s Election Law Reform Initiative and a senior legal fellow of the Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies.

“They don’t know what happened to them,” he said. “In other words, voters requested an absentee ballot, or [Wisconsin officials] simply decided — in some places in Wisconsin — to simply mail out absentee ballots to everybody, and the ballot never came back, so it’s unaccounted for. These are the official numbers of the election commission [in Wisconsin], and we don’t know what happened to them. We don’t know if [the ballots] got lost [or] if they were stolen and somebody didn’t get to vote.”

Meanwhile former President Donald Trump in an interview called for ending the use of voting machines and reiterated the importance of addressing widespread concerns about the integrity of the 2020 election.

Biden’s reported margin of victory in Wisconsin was approximately 20,000 votes. The number of ballots “missing or undeliverable” in the state amounted to 83,000, von Spakovsky noted.

“This didn’t just happen in Wisconsin. … The margin of victory in Arizona for Joe Biden was only a little over 10,000 votes. Maricopa County alone has admitted that they sent 110,000 mail-in or absentee ballots to what turned out to be the wrong addresses,” von Spakovsky said.

“They were labeled [and] returned as ‘undeliverable’ by the postal service,” he added. “Same thing in Nevada. … Clark County sent out something like 93,000 mail-in ballots that are unaccounted for. In other words, they mailed it out [and] it never came back. We don’t know what happened to them, and remember, the margin of victory in the entire state was only a little over 33,000 ballots.”

Former President Donald Trump told Breitbart News that all 50 states should ditch voting machines and return solely to paper ballots, eliminate early voting, and institute voter ID requirements.

“Voter ID is very important,” Trump told Breitbart News. “Frankly, going to paper ballots is better than anything you can do. … I think going to paper ballots would be the best thing if you want to have accurate elections. Countries that do paper ballots — solidly watched paper ballots — those are the ones that work. And stop the mail-in ballots unless it’s for military and overseas or very sick people, people that just can’t vote — and they have to have some kind of a real excuse. I think paper ballots, same-day voting would be great. Those things, you’d straighten out your elections.”

“The single biggest topic for the Republican Party is the voter fraud of 2020 — not 2022, not 2024,” Trump said. “You’ll never get to 2024, you’ll never get to 2022.”

He pointed to various audits from around the country, like in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania as important. But he said the establishment media ignoring voter fraud and election issues make it harder to get his side of the story out.

“Here’s the question. This is a new phenomena. This is what happens with Communism. You can’t have a scandal if nobody writes about it.” Trump said, “Look at what they’re finding in Georgia. Look at what they’re finding in Arizona. I mean, Arizona they want to recheck and double-check — people can’t even believe. Look, that’s being done by the Senate, not by me. But people can’t believe the kinds of numbers coming out. They’re massive. Now, you’re starting in Wisconsin. Now, Pennsylvania is moving because they said, ‘wait a minute.’ ”

Asked about a recent report on a forthcoming investigation from True the Vote — one such election integrity group — that claims it has obtained cell phone GPS ping data from hundreds of alleged “ballot traffickers” who allegedly went to multiple ballot drop boxes in key cities in a number of these swing states multiple times, Trump said he thinks it is a “big deal.”

“This is a big deal. This is a big deal. I know — I’ve been hearing about it,” Trump said of True the Vote’s forthcoming investigation.

The group says it has obtained surveillance video from ballot drop boxes in Georgia to back up its case and those videos will be coming out soon, as Breitbart News has recently reported.

