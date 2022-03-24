True the Vote: 137,000 ballots at Wisconsin drop boxes in 2020 were ‘trafficked’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 24, 2022

More than 137,000 ballots that were placed in Wisconsin drop boxes in the 2020 election were “trafficked,” according to True the Vote.

In testimony on Thursday before the Campaigns and Elections Committee in the Wisconsin Assembly on their investigation of ballot trafficking at the state’s ballot drop boxes, Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips from True the Vote said 7 percent of the ballots at the drop boxes were likely fraudulent votes.

Joe Biden reportedly won Wisconsin by less than 21,000 votes.

Phillips said similar results were found in all of the battleground states.

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership