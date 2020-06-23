‘Trained Marxists’ behind Black Lives Matters admit core issue: ‘To get Trump out’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 23, 2020

The admitted “trained Marxists” who founded Black Lives Matter said the movement’s ultimate goal is ousting President Donald Trump.

BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors reaffirmed that point during a segment on CNN with Jake Tapper, saying:

“I’m hands down not only Trump needs to not be in office in November but he should resign now,” Cullors said. “Trump needs to be out of office. He’s not fit for office so what we’re going to push for is a move to get Trump out while we’re also going to continue to push press on Vice President Joe Biden around his policies and his relationship to black policing and criminalization. That’s going to be important but our goal is to get Trump out.”

Cullors did not mention Biden’s lifetime Senate work which resulted in the mass incarceration of black men, or his opposition to busing, or his strong friendship with segregationist Strom Thurmond.

BLM founder Alicia Garza is listed as an “expert” who’s “guiding the work” of George Soros’s Institute for New Economic Thinking (INET) which instructs movements to “oppose capitalism.”

Cullors once described BLM’s Marxist influence, proclaiming: “We actually do have an ideological frame. Myself and Alicia in particular, we’re trained organizers. We are trained Marxists. We are super versed on ideological theories.”

At INET’s 2016 conference in Detroit, Garza said:

“We need to build a different kind of movement that continues to push to take back the things that we’ve won but also continues to pull in new people into the fight who should’ve been there in the first place. The way that we do that, in my opinion, is not just by opposing what is wrong, what is fascist, what is xenophobic, what is racist, what is capitalist, imperialist about our president-elect. It’s not just about opposing those things. It’s not just about him, but it’s also very much about organizing and building power.”

The globalist Soros is also a major Democratic Party donor.

As The Guardian notes: “For Soros, the goal of contemporary human existence is to establish a world defined not by sovereign states, but by a global community whose constituents understand that everyone shares an interest in freedom, equality and prosperity. […] Soros truly wants to transform national and international politics and society.”

Soros has contributed over $30 million to BLM linked activist groups.

Under the direction of self-declared Marxists, BLM also seeks to “disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure” and erase history with its activists violently removing statues and monuments, The National Pulse noted in a June 22 report.

As Fox News host Tucker Carlson noted, BLM is a “political party” – and not just because Biden is potentially benefiting from donations to the group.

"Black [Lives] Matter is more popular by double digits than both the Democratic and Republican parties. It is almost as popular as the U.S. military. It is much more popular than the pope."@TuckerCarlson warns that the Black Lives Matter movement wields significant influence.

