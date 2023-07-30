‘Time to take the gloves off’: Trump on fire at massive Pennsylvania rally

by WorldTribune Staff, July 30, 2023

Former President Donald Trump was doing that thing he does in Erie, PA on Saturday, telling a massive crowd that it was “time to take the gloves off” to stop Joe Biden from steering the USA toward World War III while warning he would endorse the primary opponent of any Republican unwilling to act on evidence of Democrat fraud.

Biden is “dragging us into a global conflict on behalf of the very same country, Ukraine, that apparently paid his family all of these millions of dollars,” Trump said. “In light of this information,” Congress, he said, “should refuse to authorize a single additional payment of our depleted stockpiles … the weapons stockpiles to Ukraine until the FBI, DOJ and IRS hand over every scrap of evidence they have on the Biden crime family’s corrupt business dealings.”

“Every time the radical left Democrats, Marxists, communists and fascists indict me, I consider it actually a great badge of honor…. Because I’m being indicted for you,” Trump told the arena crowd in Erie.

About Biden, Trump came out and said it: “He’s a corrupt president.”

“I would never have said such things before,” he said because of his respect for the office, but “now we have to take the gloves off because they took the gloves off, so we take the gloves off.”

Trump also said he may support primary opponents of House GOP members who “don’t do anything” about Joe Biden’s corruption allegations.

“The biggest complaint that I get is that the Republicans find out this information and then they do nothing about it! They don’t do anything about it!” Trump told the crowd in Erie.

“It all dies. You know, they die. The radical lunatic Democrats, they impeach me, they indict me, they rig our elections. And the Republicans just don’t fight the way they’re good people, but they don’t fight the way they’re supposed to fight. The others are dirty, sick players, and the Republicans are very high class. They’ve got to be a little bit lower class,” Trump continued.

“Any Republican that doesn’t act on Democrat fraud should be immediately primaried and get out…They have to play tough and they have to be. And honestly, and if they’re not willing to do it, we’ve got a lot of good, tough Republicans around that will. People are going to run against them and people are going to win and they’re going to get my endorsement every single time. And they’re going to win because we win almost every race.”

Earlier this week, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy said he would back impeachment inquiries into Biden’s foreign business dealings. House members such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida have called for Biden’s impeachment.

Trump also noted that he has received many questions about whether he will participate in the first GOP debate hosted by Fox News in Milwaukee on Aug. 23. He has previously hinted that he might skip the debate, arguing that Fox is a “hostile network” and his strong polling that positions him as the frontrunner should mean that he does not need to debate with the other candidates who are far behind him.

“Am I going to stand up there by guys with 0, 1, 2, 3 percent, maybe 4, and have them ask me hostile questions?” Trump asked the crowd. “Should I get up there with 10 or 12 hostile people and a hostile network and be abused with terrible questions?”

The response was a parade of “no’s,” followed by widespread cheers after he asked if he should skip the debate.

(View Trump's full Erie speech here.)

TRUMP: “We’re sending now troops over to Europe to fuel this escalating conflict. Not a single American life should be put at risk because Crooked Joe Biden has been illegally paid off.. Now we have to take the gloves off” pic.twitter.com/vJmvSjUhKP — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 29, 2023

