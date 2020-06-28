‘This is not Seattle’: Oklahoma prosecutor charges ‘protesters’ with terrorism, rioting, assault

by WorldTribune Staff, June 28, 2020

Several suspects were arrested and charged with terrorism, rioting, and assault following the late May riots in Oklahoma City, local officials said.

“This is not Seattle. We’re not putting up with this lawlessness here,” Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater said.

Video from KOCO showed the rioters attacking a police station and hurling objects at police officers.

In court affidavits filed with the charges, police claimed that several of those on hand during the May 30 rioting stayed to the center to keep the crowd in an agitated state, The Oklahoman reported.

“Several people were carrying flags that were identified as belonging to the following groups: Antifa, Soviet Union (communism), American Indian Movement, Anarcho-Communism (solid red) and the original Oklahoma flag … currently adopted by Oklahoma Socialists,” police reported. “Several known supporters of anti-establishment organizations were present in the crowd.”

Charged in two terrorism cases was Isael Antonio Ortiz, 21, of Welch. He is accused of burning an Oklahoma County sheriff’s van May 30 and attempting to burn a bail bonds business “along with a large crowd of other individuals.”

Also charged in the terrorism case over the burned van was Eric Christopher Ruffin, 26, of Oklahoma City. Police reported he encouraged the “wanton destruction” and recorded it on Facebook Live. He is quoted from the Facebook video as saying every single one of those that kill black people need to die and “that’s what happens when you got numbers outside.”

Also charged with terrorism in the damage to CJ’s Bail Bonds was Malachai Davis, 18, of Edmond. He was identified as a suspect from a Facebook video that shows him with brass knuckles on a bloody hand outside the bail bond business. He is accused of breaking the windows.

Charged with rioting were Deshayla Dixon, 24, of Spencer; Adam Warner Hayhurst, 19, of Oklahoma City; Daniel Ray Dickerson, 27, of Oklahoma City; and James Lovell Holt, 31, of Oklahoma City.

Police reported Holt was identified from social media as the protester who threw rocks that caused damage at the the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum.

Charged with assault and battery upon a police officer was Saxon Weber, 26, of Oklahoma City. He is accused of shoving a police officer who was trying to arrest another rioter. Police reported Weber had a pistol on him and was wearing a bullet-proof vest.

Charged with incitement to riot over the incident outside the Oklahoma City Police Department were Preston Michael Nabors, 23, of Blanchard; Tyreke J. Baker, 20, of Midwest City; Mia Nichell Hogsett, 31, of Norman; Sincere Deangelo Terry, 18, of Oklahoma City, and Austin Ryan Mack, 24, of Edmond.

Five suspects are also accused in an incitement to riot charge of interfering with a police sergeant who was trying to take a homicide witness for an interview at police headquarters.

