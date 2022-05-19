They report, you decide: Non-media researchers post 120,000 Hunter emails to online database

by WorldTribune Staff, May 19, 2022

Trump White House adviser Garrett Ziegler announced he has uploaded 128,775 emails from Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell” to an online database via his research group Marco Polo.

The database at BidenLaptopEmails.com also allows users to download all the emails for Mac or Windows computers.

Among the emails in the publicly posted and searchable database is the infamous “10 for the big guy” message, in which Hunter’s business partner James Gilliar appeared to suggest Hunter should hold 10% of the equity in their multi-million-dollar deal with the Chinese on behalf of his father.

Another email in the database shows Hunter Biden describing an apparent quid pro quo with a Mexican billionaire’s son, outlining how he got him into the White House and inauguration, and thanking him for visits to his villa.

In a statement on the site, Marco Polo noted:

“Here are the 128k emails from the Biden Laptop, which is a modern Rosetta Stone of white and blue collar crime under the patina of ‘the Delaware Way.’ … The emails on the Biden Laptop illuminated previously convoluted webs of the people you see leading the charge for global governance; truly, the emails can be considered a translation tool for Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) gathering.”

Related: John Paul Mac Isaac faces ruin after going to FBI with Biden’s abandoned laptop, March 13, 2022

Ziegler posted the following on Telegram:

Legalese: Having seen the lengths that the FBI and other entities in the apparatus have gone to harass citizens who expose corruption, and pursuant to 18 USC § 119, Marco Polo testifies that the contents of the Biden Laptop were abandoned property. Furthermore, Marco Polo unequivocally disclaims any intention to cause any threat, intimidating action, or incitement of harm to any person covered by 18 USC § 119 and we do not condone, encourage, intend, or have any knowledge that any other person will or may use the information herein for any unlawful purpose. Marco Polo’s motive is to see justice delivered—to all criminals—by those whose responsibility it is to carry out that duty.

CHECK OUT THE 128k Hunter Biden emails just released @ https://t.co/mDpUIcHsPF keyword searchable pic.twitter.com/fON52yJVpW — Tinka 🐸 (@tinaink24) May 16, 2022

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership