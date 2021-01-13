The purge: Curt Schilling says AIG canceled his insurance over his ‘social media profile’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 13, 2021

The program will “allow the trustworthy to roam everywhere under heaven while making it hard for the discredited to take a single step.”

That is how the communist government in China describes its social credit system.

It also can be used to describe how leftists in American Big Tech, the major media, and large corporations and companies have taken it upon themselves to decide who is and isn’t canceled amid The Purge.

Conservative commentator and former star Major League Baseball pitcher Curt Schilling is one of the latest to be judged by the overlords of The Purge.

Schilling, a supporter of President Donald Trump, says that AIG canceled his insurance policy over his “social media profile.”

“We will be just fine, but wanted to let Americans know that @AIGinsurance canceled our insurance due to my ‘Social Media profile,’ ” tweeted Schilling.

“The agent told us it was a decision made by and with their PR department in conjunction with management,” he added.

Thousands of Trump’s supporters have lost their Twitter and Facebook accounts in The Purge, but “cases of individuals being cut off by banks and other financial services are now growing too,” Paul Joseph Watson noted in a Jan. 13 report for Summit News.

“The Purge has gone beyond the realm of simply silencing people on major platforms for their opinions, but punishing them for expressing them by trying to make their lives unlivable,” Watson added.

Some who responded to Schilling’s tweet pointed out that without insurance it’s impossible to mortgage a home or register a vehicle.

Leftists applauded the move and said that Schilling deserved to be cut off over his support for Trump.

“You’ve definitely earned it,” remarked one.

Watson noted: “What happened to Schilling is yet another chilling example of how Chinese communist social credit score system is being implemented in America.”

Here are some of the actions the Chinese government deems “bad behaviors” that warrant punishment under the communist social credit system:

• Bad driving or traffic offenses

• Jaywalking

• Smoking on trains

• Not cleaning up after your dog

• Not having your dog on a leash

• Playing too many video games

• Visiting unauthorized websites

• Watching pornography

• Making frivolous purchases

• Consuming too much alcohol or junk food

• Criticizing the government

• Criticizing the social credit system

• Being friends with or messaging others with low scores or those who commit the above offenses

No doubt American leftists are aware of this and may be mulling adding some or all to The Purge.

