The ‘new normal’? Former CDC director recommends ‘immunity passports’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, December 30, 2020

Coming soon: “Immunity passports.” Brought to you by the socialists engineering a “new normal.”

Dr. Thomas Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told CBS last week that “immunity passports” for Americans to prove they have taken the covid vaccine might help the country get “to a new normal.”

In an op-ed in The Washington Post, Frieden and co-author Aaron Schwid, a human rights lawyer, wrote: “As more and more people are vaccinated, it’s time to carefully design a system of ‘immunity passports.’ ”

“These passports would serve as a form of proof of immunity, allowing people who have immunity to engage in some activities others cannot. That could make it possible to ratchet down protective measures, such as stay-at-home orders and business closures, without increasing health risks,” they wrote.

Related: American sheep: The takeover of first our minds and then our nation almost worked, December 27, 2020

Freiden served as director of the CDC from 2009 to 2017.

CBS-Miami reported that “several companies and technology groups have begun developing smartphone apps or systems for individuals to upload details of their COVID-19 tests and vaccinations, creating digital credentials that could be shown in order to enter concert venues, stadiums, movie theaters, offices, or even countries.”

Another entity is pushing a “digital yellow card.” You would need to carry this card to prove your covid vaccine or testing credentials. It is the brainchild of the Common Trust Network, which is something that sprouted from the globalists at the World Economic Forum and Geneva-based nonprofit The Commons Project.

Thomas Crampton, chief marketing and communications officer for The Commons Project, told CNN Business that the “digital yellow card,” could be the answer.

CBS-Miami reported that the Common Trust Network has already partnered with several airlines including Cathay Pacific, JetBlue, Lufthansa, Swiss Airlines, United Airlines and Virgin Atlantic, as well as hundreds of health systems across the United States.

Remember when it was 15 days to stop the spread?

Then came the lockdowns. And mask mandates. Soon tyrannical governors were prohibiting in-person worship services and threatening to send law enforcement to private homes to arrest anyone hosting more than 6 people on Thanksgiving.

“We understand what’s at stake with our health. And yet what this government hysteria exposes is a seemingly universal governmental belief that we are all infants, incapable of living our lives and their compulsion to see a crisis as an opportunity to condition us into passive sheephood,” Tammy Bruce noted in an op-ed for The Washington Times last month.

“It is perplexing how the human race survived without government apparatchiks meddling, harassing and bullying us,” Bruce noted. “Now they tell us it’s time for ‘unity.’ Dare I say, the moment we all do come together and unify it will be in backlash against the Democrats’ and federal swamp totalitarian instincts. At which point unity will also be declared a crime (by executive order) because, of course, COVID.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media