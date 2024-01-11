The devil went down to Fulton County: Georgia’s MTG files criminal complaint

by WorldTribune Staff, January 11, 2024

All hell’s broken loose in Georgia where a sizable proportion of the population is said to be embarrassed and disgusted by the national news that is being made in their state.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed a criminal complaint Wednesday against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis following allegations that Willis and an attorney she hired to prosecute former President Donald Trump and 18 others, Nathan Wade, maintained an improper romantic relationship and benefited financially from Trump’s indictment.

“Despite this obviously illegal conflict of interest, Fani Willis has allegedly paid Nathan Wade-her secret boyfriend and special Trump prosecutor-nearly $700,000 in official funds,” the complaint reads.

Related: Prosecutor sex scandal hits the Fani in Fulton County Georgia; Invoice itemized White House meeting, January 9, 2024

Greene added that “[i]f proven true, these actions reflect Fani Willis’ serious lawlessness, including potential violation of public oath” and Georgia statutes.

The complaint was submitted to Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr.

Meanwhile, new reports note that, before she indicted Trump, Willis secretly collaborated with the House Select Committee on Jan. 6.

It was Wade who documented four covert meetings held between the Select Committee and the Georgia prosecution team:

• April 18-21, 2022

• May 31, 2022

• Sept. 7-9, 2022

• Nov. 16, 2022

In addition, court documents reveal that Willis’s team conducted two secretive meetings with the Biden White House on May 23 and Nov. 18, 2022, totaling 16 hours of discussions before levying charges against Trump.

White House visitor logs further reveal that Willis spent five hours at the Biden White House on Feb. 28, 2023, merely a week after recommending charges against Biden’s likely 2024 presidential opponent.

In its attempt to write it off as nothing unusual, Politico did cite Sol Wisenberg, a former prosecutor who worked on Ken Starr’s investigation of Bill Clinton, as saying: “To me, that’s a highly unusual level of specific cooperation. They’re using what’s supposed to be a congressional investigation in aid of a prosecution.”

I just sent a criminal referral requesting an immediate investigation into Fani Willis and her alleged secret boyfriend, Nathan Wade, to Gov. Brian Kemp and AG Chris Carr. Georgians are sick and tired of Fani using her office to go after Joe Biden’s top political opponent rather… pic.twitter.com/kI2wnfehDn — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 10, 2024

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines