Team Biden’s Minister of Truth gets started by ruling herself ‘trustworthy’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 13, 2022

Truth commissar. Disinformation czar. Queen of cringe.

Nina Jankowicz, director of Team Biden’s Ministry of Truth, also known as the Disinformation Governance Board, has been awarded all of the above titles by independent media.

Jankowicz, who herself is accused of peddling more disinformation than the most stalwart propagandists, has now claimed the credibility of a modern day Walter Cronkite and insists that “trustworthy verified people” like her should be given the power to edit other people’s tweets.

In a newly released video, Jankowicz says she is “eligible for it because I’m verified.” Jankowicz went on to say that there are people on Twitter with different opinions than her who also have the blue checkmark who “shouldn’t be verified” because they’re “not trustworthy.”

“So verified people can essentially start to edit Twitter the same sort of way that Wikipedia is so they can add context to certain tweets,” said Jankowicz.

Writing for Summit News on May 11, Paul Joseph Watson noted that Jankowicz had been given the role of overseeing Team Biden’s Ministry of Truth “despite revealing that free speech makes her ‘shudder’ while also promoting the lie that the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation.”

Jankowicz “also ludicrously cited Christopher Steele as an expert on disinformation. Steele was the author of the infamous Clinton campaign-funded Trump ‘peegate’ dossier’ that turned out to be an actual product of disinformation,” Watson wrote, adding, “But yeah, a person with a proven track record of pushing disinformation and hyper-partisanship should totally be given the power to edit tweets she disagrees with.”

NEW – Biden’s new “disinformation” czar wants “trustworthy verified people” like her to be able to “add context” to other people’s tweets.pic.twitter.com/V4mLNsB5HV — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 10, 2022

