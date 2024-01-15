Team Biden, UN welcome architect of ‘Operation Foxhunt’ that targets overseas Chinese

by WorldTribune Staff, January 15, 2024

Team Biden and the United Nations rolled out the welcome mat for a Chinese envoy whose “Operation Foxhunt” was aimed at tracking down and even kidnapping anti-communist dissidents.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday met with Liu Jianchao, the architect of the communist nation’s global scheme to silence anti-communist Chinese who live overseas.

Liu’s “Operation Foxhunt” included setting up secret Chinese “police stations” including in New York, to find and extort dissidents.

Liu’s operation used Chinese operatives to hire U.S. private investigators who then helped track down Chinese dissidents in the U.S.

A trusted member of communist leader Xi Jinping’s inner circle, Liu is in line to lead China’s Foreign Ministry after the firing of Qin Gang, who vanished from public view in June of last year.

Liu was welcomed with open arms in the U.S. as he also met with Team Biden’s deputy national security adviser Jon Finer, visited the prestigious Council on Foreign Relations in Manhattan, had a reception with a billionaire Wall Street investor, and enjoyed an audience with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

“To roll out the red carpet for him is a slap in the face,” said Martha McMahon whose husband Michael, a decorated former NYPD sergeant was convicted of acting as a foreign agent and interstate stalking while working as a private detective in New Jersey but vehemently protests his innocence. “At minimum he should have been questioned by the FBI as soon as he hit the tarmac.”

Mark Simon, a Taiwan-based media executive, said on X: “Liu hunted down hundreds of Chinese overseas… by using families as hostages, threats, & torture.”

Simon is campaigning for the release of his former boss, pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who was arrested in Hong Kong in 2020 and is now serving a five-year sentence.

Since 2015, Liu has served on the CCP’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and Central Anti-Corruption Coordination Group’s “International Fugitive Recovery Office,” according to reports.

“He is the brains behind the campaign that uses Chinese operatives to spy, blackmail and bully the country’s nationals around the world — and in some cases even kidnap them,” the New York Post noted in a Jan. 12 report.

In 2022, reports revealed that Liu’s “Operation Foxhunt” had set up a secret police station above a noodle shop in Manhattan’s Chinatown. The station was being used to spy on dissidents, and being run by a shady charity that hosted a gala dinner for New York City Mayor Eric Adams in 2022, the New York Post reported at the time.

Two U.S. citizens were charged in April last year with setting up the police station and helping security officials from the authoritarian nation locate dissidents who were living in the U.S. “Harry” Lu Jianwang of the Bronx, and Chen Jinping of Manhattan have not entered pleas and trial dates have not been set.

Liu said he traveled tot he U.S. in order to promote better understanding between the U.S. and China.

“We’re here to promote dialogues between the governments, legislators and political parties of the two countries, as we believe communication is the only way of increasing common understanding,” Liu said at an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations in Manhattan.

While in Manhattan, Liu also posed for a photo at the Asia Society beside Steven Schwarzman, the billionaire CEO and co-founder of investment fund Blackstone.

Liu also said that China had received help from the U.S. Justice and Homeland Security departments in extraditing “criminal suspects” on the “basis of the U.S. law.”

