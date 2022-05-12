Team Biden has ‘no plan’ on baby formula shortage; Border facility fully stocked

by WorldTribune Staff, May 12, 2022

The shortage of baby formula is “a crisis across America,” and Team Biden has “no plan” to solve it, New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik said.

“I can think of no more harrowing just crisis for parents as they are desperately trying to find access to baby formula,” Stefanik told “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday. “[My son] Sam is nine months. He is formula-fed. We are lucky in the sense that there is not a particular brand of formula, but for health issues, some babies only take a certain type of formula. The shelves have been fairly empty in upstate New York, and I’m hearing from parents all across America. We are demanding action.”

Breitbart’s Joel B. Pollak noted in a May 11 analysis: “Desperate mothers are considering their options: driving for hours to find formula somewhere; trying to restart or boost breast-feeding; or even trying to create their own homemade substitutes, which the government has advised them not to do.”

“I actually saw this crisis coming and demanded FDA respond in February of this year when there was the recall of the Sturgiss, Michigan plant, so this is a huge crisis,” Stefanik added. “We want to make sure that there is a plan. And we have seen no plan from Joe Biden or the FDA.”

Meanwhile, Florida Republican Rep. Kat Cammack posted photos on Twitter which she said displayed near empty baby formula shelves at a Florida grocery while at the same time displaying a photo from a processing center at the U.S. border with fully stocked shelves.

“They are sending pallets, pallets of baby formula to the border,” Cammack said in a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday which was quickly removed by the platform’s censors. “In our own district at home, we cannot find baby formula.”

Cammack said the photo of the stocked shelves of baby formula comes from “Ursula processing facility” in Texas, where thousands are being housed and processed and then released.” The Florida lawmaker said a concerned border agent told her that she ” ‘would not believe the shipment I just brought in.’ ”

“He has been a border patrol agent for 30 years and he has never seen anything quite like this. He is a grandfather and he is saying that his own children can’t get baby formula,” Cammack added.

The first photo is from this morning at the Ursula Processing Center at the U.S. border. Shelves and pallets packed with baby formula. The second is from a shelf right here at home. Formula is scarce. This is what America last looks like. pic.twitter.com/OO0V99njoy — Kat Cammack (@Kat_Cammack) May 11, 2022

Also on Wednesday, new White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked who at the White House was “running point” on the baby formula shortage. She had no idea.

Q: “Who’s running point on the formula [shortage] at the White House?” Biden spokeswoman: “I don’t know, I can find out [laughs]” pic.twitter.com/A7myY0om2s — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 11, 2022

To those who insist this is not a Team Biden problem, Pollak noted: “If this were the Trump administration, the media would have been demanding answers. They would have been insisting that the president invoke the Defense Production Act, as they did of Trump during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.”

And Trump would have taken charge, Trump White House aide Stephen Miller tweeted: “There’d of course be no formula shortage if 45 were in office. But pretending there was: he’d have instantly issued [executive orders], brought formula CEOs to Oval Office for public mtg, held Cab Mtg to break all logjams, told FDA head fix or be fired, made all staff work overtime till SOLVED.”

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership