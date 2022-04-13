Team Biden extends mask mandate for public transit through May 3

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 13, 2022

“What? Over? Did you say ‘over’? Nothing is over until we decide it is!” — John Blutarski

Considering the state of Joe Biden’s mind, he may be in agreement with Bluto in “National Lampoon’s Animal House” that it wasn’t over “when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor.”

What is certain is that for Team Biden Covid is not over.

The federal mask mandate for airplanes and public transit has been extended for 15 days, the CDC said on Wednesday, adding that it is monitoring the spread of Omicron, including the BA.2 subvariant.

The mandate was set to expire after April 18, following a one-month extension announced in March. It is now extended through May 3.

“Since early April, there have been increases in the 7-day moving average of cases in the U.S. In order to assess the potential impact the rise of cases has on severe disease, including hospitalizations and deaths, and health care system capacity, the CDC Order will remain in place at this time,” the CDC said in a statement.

Airlines have required masks on planes since early in the Covid pandemic in 2020, but the Biden administration made them mandatory in early 2021.

