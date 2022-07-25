Team Biden doesn’t know whereabouts of hundreds of thousands of illegals

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 25, 2022

Team Biden has lost track of and will likely never find hundreds of thousands of illegals who came across the southern border last year, according to an internal Department of Homeland Security (DHS) report obtained by The Washington Free Beacon.

Between March and June 2021, when Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents encountered more than 720,000 migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border, agents failed to record the U.S. addresses of approximately one-third of the illegals, the report said.

Many of those who entered the country at the southern border failed to report to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after their release, according to the DHS report.

All migrants who are not immediately deported are required to check in at an ICE office within 60 days of their release, but the report shows that about 30% of migrants released into the U.S. between March and September 2021 “did not comply with release terms.”

The illegals who did not provide a U.S. address and schedule an asylum court date are practically untraceable.

According to the report, agents began to use “ad hoc methods,” such as whiteboards to track migrant whereabouts with little success.

“DHS’s IT systems did not effectively allow CBP and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel to track migrants from apprehension to release or transfer,” the report said.

Thus far in the 2022 fiscal year, CBP agents have encountered a record 1,746,119 migrants at the U.S. southern border. The previous record was set during the 2021 fiscal year, when there were 1,734,686 encounters at the border.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish