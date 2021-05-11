Teacher in Washington state explains to parents why she read 1st graders a book about transgenderism

by WorldTribune Staff, May 11, 2021

A 1st grade teacher in Washington’s Bellingham School District subjected her six- and seven-year-old students to a book describing a two-year-old biological male beginning his transition to a female with the support of his parents.

When an outraged parent asked in an email to teacher Jen Miller if she had read the book “I Am Jazz” to her students, Miller acknowledged she did, according to a report by Young America’s Foundation (YAF).

“Yes, I did read this book,” Miller replied. “As a district we are working hard to support all members of our school community and promote inclusion through understanding and compassion.”

When parents reached out to school administrators and the school board, both refused to take action, according to YAF, which first reported the story after receiving an anonymous tip through its Campus Bias Tip Line.

According to YAF, when one parent approached the school board’s superintendent, Greg Baker, he refused to communicate over email, and instead asked for a phone call. When that parent asked if he could record the conversation, Baker declined the idea of the phone call, YAF reported.

During its investigation of the incident, YAF found that Jenn Mason, the president of Bellingham Public Schools, owns and runs an “all-ages” sex toy shop.

According to the website of Bellingham Public Schools, Mason has been the school board’s president since 2017, having “worked for 15 years on behalf of families and children, including as a community educator and trauma counselor in public schools.”

Mason’s Instagram profile has now been set to private though her bio still describes her as “Head Dildo” at “Wink Wink,” the name of her store.

In an article by local news outlet The Western Front from 2018, Mason is quoted as saying that “while the store only sells to those ages 16 and older, people of any age can be in the store.”

Neither Mason nor Baker have responded to the parent’s complaints, YAF reported.

