Swamp uber alles: Senate sends budget ‘monstrosity’ to White House

The Senate on Aug. 1 passed a budget agreement that conservative critics blasted as a “monstrosity” that will add $2 trillion to the national debt, raises federal spending limits and suspends the debt ceiling for two years.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee, one of 23 Republicans who voted against the legislation, said it “isn’t only a betrayal of conservatism but an example of government at its worst.”

Before the final vote on Aug. 1, the Senate rejected, by a vote of 23-70, an amendment from Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, that would have raised the debt ceiling in exchange for spending cuts.

In a floor speech on July 31, Paul blasted both parties for putting the budget deal together and called the legislation “a monstrosity” and “an abomination.”

The budget agreement passed the Senate by a vote of 67-28, with 30 Republicans and 37 Democrats voting in favor.

The 23 Republicans who voted against the bill:

Sens. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Mike Braun of Indiana, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Ted Cruz of Texas, Steve Daines of Montana, Mike Enzi of Wyoming, Deb Fischer of Nebraska, Cory Gardner of Colorado, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, John Kennedy of Louisiana, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Lee, Paul, Jim Risch of Idaho, Mitt Romney of Utah, Marco Rubio of Florida, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Rick Scott of Florida, Tim Scott of South Carolina, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

“This budget deal is yet another missed opportunity to rein in excessive government spending,” Cruz said after the vote. “Instead of running up bills we can’t pay, we should be fighting for the American people’s commonsense priorities such as securing our southern border, cutting taxes, and reducing regulations.”

Five Democrats voted against the measure: Sens. John Tester of Montana, Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Michael Bennet of Colorado, and Tom Carper of Maryland.

Supporters of the budget deal said it was a compromise reached by a divided government to avoid a potential default or shutdown.

“One of our most important jobs as members of Congress is delivering the resources to fund our government, provide certainty and support for our military and our veterans, and ensure economic stability for American families,” Sen. Shelley Moore-Capito, West Virginia Republican, said in a statement. “This agreement puts us on the path to accomplish all of those goals.”

