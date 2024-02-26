Suspect who recklessly mowed down mother and daughter in St. Louis is already free on bond

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 26, 2024

Critics are pointing to the horrifying killing of a mother and daughter in St. Louis as yet another example of just how perverse the American judicial system has become.

As former President Donald Trump is appealing a $454 million verdict leveled against him in his New York fraud case despite there being no victims, a 22-year-old man is already out on bond after allegedly mowing down at high speed a mother and daughter who were walking home from a concert.

Horrifying footage captured the moment 42-year-old Laticha Bracero and her 21-year-old daughter Alyssa Cordova were struck by a vehicle driven at more than 70 miles per hour that ran a red light. Bracero was pronounced dead at the scene. Cordova was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead soon after arriving.

The mother and daughter were in town for a Drake concert on Feb. 14, which let out shortly before the women were struck while walking near Enterprise Center.

Video capturing the moment the incident occurred went viral on social media Monday. The two women are seen crossing the street when a speeding Jeep Grand Cherokee blasts through a red light and takes them out.

Police identified the driver as 22-year-old Monte Henderson.

Two other teen girls and a 61-year-old woman were also injured in the incident, which saw Henderson collide with several other vehicles as he blew through the lights.

In his charging documents, St Louis police officer Matthew Wieczorek argued that Henderson should remain in custody as he was believed to be a danger to the community and would likely not appear for a summons.

Henderson was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of armed criminal action. But he was released from prison on Feb. 16 after paying 10% ($20,000) of the $200,000 bond in cash.

As the Webster-Kirkwood Times reported, Judge Annette Llewellyn did not consider Henderson a flight risk or a threat to society.

Llewellyn previously faced backlash in 2018 after sentencing a woman to only two years’ probation after one of her daughters fatally shot their sibling when the woman left a loaded gun out and passed out on drugs, reported STL Today.

