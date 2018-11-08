Survivors of Vegas massacre were regulars at Thousand Oaks bar

by WorldTribune Staff, November 8, 2018

A number of people who survived the Las Vegas massacre, the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, were also reportedly regulars at the Western-themed bar in Thousand Oaks, California where a gunman killed 12 people on Nov. 7.

Authorities said Ian Long, a 28-year-old ex-Marine, opened fire at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks at 11.20 p.m., killing 12 people, including a police officer who had responded to the shooting. Long then killed himself, authorities said.

The dance floor was packed with local students at the Western-themed Borderline Bar & Grill when the gunman opened fire. The Route 91 Festival in Las Vegas, where gunman Stephen Paddock killed 58 people, also has a Country & Western theme.

Chandler Gunn, 23, said he called a friend who works at the Borderline Bar & Grill, who was also at Route 91 in Las Vegas, the Mirror reported.

“A lot of people in the Route 91 situation go here,” he said. “There’s people that live a whole lifetime without seeing this, and then there’s people that have seen it twice.”

A man being interviewed by local ABC station said he had multiple friends at Borderline who were survivors of the Route 91 shooting in Las Vegas.

“A lot of my friends survived Route 91,” he said. “If they survived that, they will survive this.”

Authorities said that Long had been cleared by mental health experts after an incident in his home in April. His motive remains unclear but neighbors say he was known to suffer PTSD.

