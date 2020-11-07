Supremes to Pennsylvania: Segregate post-election mail-in ballots

BREAKING . . .

The Supreme Court ordered Pennsylvania officials on Friday to segregate mail-in ballots that arrived after 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The order issued by Justice Samuel Alito Jr. late Friday evening came after Pennsylvania Republicans filed an emergency petition with the Supreme Court, asking the justices to require that absentee ballots arriving after Election Day be kept separate — and secure — from earlier arriving ballots.

State officials said they would separate them since a case is pending over the extension, but the Republicans argued it is unclear if that is being done. The GOP state legislature had required mail-in ballots to be in by 8 p.m. on Election Day, but the state Supreme Court permitted a six-day extension through Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. …

The justices had split 4-4 on the issue earlier this month, leaving the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling in place.Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., a Bush-appointee, sided with the three Democratic-appointed justices to leave the extension intact.

