Strangers in our own land: GOP is losing because of open borders, Ronna McDaniel and election fraud

Special to WorldTribune.com

Commentary by Wayne Allyn Root, May 4, 2023

Well, this is starting to feel like “Groundhog Day.” The GOP lost again on Election Day earlier this week. This is my post-election analysis of what has happened to America and why the GOP keeps losing elections.

The first answer is simple: The No. 1 problem in America and the No. 1 problem for the GOP is open borders.

Republican voters are being replaced and erased. We are being outvoted. Thanks to Democrat traitors waving the whole world in, America is now a foreign nation to Americans. We’re the strangers in our own land.

This open border is the greatest catastrophe in our nation’s history — times 100,000 and squared.

This is “The Great Replacement” strategy at work. The citizens are being overrun and outvoted by illegal alien invaders. How do you think Democrats turned California from the land of Republicans like former Presidents Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan and former Gov. Pete Wilson into a 100% deep-blue Democrat state? They kept adding illegal aliens by the millions until they outvoted California’s legal citizens. Eventually no Republican could ever again win a statewide race.

Now Biden (and his boss Obama) are using the California model on the whole nation. Democrats keep waving in hordes of illegals. Then Democrats, unions, Soros-funded organizations, and I’m sure Catholic Charities too immediately show them two things: how to sign up for welfare and food stamps, and how to register to vote.

We are being overrun. This is the Alamo — Part Two. I don’t know about you, but I didn’t like Part One of the Alamo.

Until the GOP figures out how to stop this, we will keep being overrun… until America and the GOP are both gone forever.

But there is more to this story than open borders, or what Democrats are doing to America. The GOP has plenty of responsibility for its own demise.

The Republican Party is a joke. Almost our entire leadership is either morons or in bed with the enemy — paid to lose elections.

That starts at the top with Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican Party. She’s like the captain of the Titanic. She’s like the lieutenant in Vietnam who every soldier wants to frag. She has demoralized our entire Republican base. I’m no expert psychologist, but if your entire voter base hates their own leadership, I think it’s time to fire the CEO. Don’t you?

I’ve said for years Ronna is poison. She is either the dumbest, most clueless, incompetent, political operative in history, or she’s collected a $100 million bribe from George Soros to make sure the GOP keeps losing. Either way, she has to go.

What exactly does she do? I don’t know, but whatever it is, fire her and quickly do the opposite.

If you don’t get rid of Ronna McDaniel, say goodbye to the GOP. She will preside over its final death in 2024. Once a loser, always a loser. Ronna’s not turning this around. We need new blood. That’s why we fired Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House speaker. Speaker Mike Johnson is a big upgrade. Now we need to upgrade Ronna McDaniel. And please… no one who is related to Mitt Romney.

There is no difference between now and 2020. … Until the GOP finds a way to ban mail-in ballots with no voter ID, ballot drop boxes, ballot harvesting, dirty voter rolls, and votes counted for days after the election, we aren’t going to ever win again.

Next up on the brutal honesty list is rigged elections. Open borders and terrible leadership alone are not defeating the GOP. Democrats are cheating. We all know they rigged and stole 2020. Nothing has changed since then. Stop lying and trying to tell me we’ve made progress.

There is no difference between now and 2020. The system is rigged. Democrats are cheating. Or do you believe with this miserable inflation destroying the middle class, everyone in Virginia just raced to the polls to vote Democrat? Every poll shows 75% of voters hate the direction of America. Yet they voted for more of it? C’mon, I may have been born yesterday, but I wasn’t born in the past 15 minutes.

Until the GOP finds a way to ban mail-in ballots with no voter ID, ballot drop boxes, ballot harvesting, dirty voter rolls, and votes counted for days after the election (among many other problems), we aren’t going to ever win again. Democrats have found a way to permanently rig and steal elections.

And they are damn close to turning America into a one-party communist state.

Are you aware, in world history, once entrenched in power, no one has EVER defeated a communist government at the ballot box? That’s because voting isn’t what matters in a communist country. All that matters is who counts the ballots.

We are there now. Except the dumb, weak, cowardly GOP is too stupid, blind or bribed to know it.

Who is riding to our rescue? I only know one man (for sure) is on our side: former President DonaldTrump. I know the deep state hates him. I know he’s superhuman. I know he’s a one-man army. But even Trump needs a little help. I’m sad to say, I think it’s pretty clear now, with people like Ronna McDaniel in charge, the GOP is never going to give it to him.

So, we better come up with another plan. Fast.

I’ve got a half dozen more brutal reasons the GOP keeps snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. No one can be this stupid. It has to be intentional.

Wayne Allyn Root recently published “The Great Patriot Protest and Boycott Book.” He is host of the nationally syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network, daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST.