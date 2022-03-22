Stephanie Clifford (aka Stormy Daniels) owes former President Trump $300,000

by WorldTribune Staff, March 22, 2022

Former President Donald Trump announced on that a judge ruled in his favor in the libel lawsuit filed against him by Stormy Daniels.

Daniels will have to pay Trump nearly $300,000 as a result.

Trump announced the win through his spokeswoman Liz Harrington:

“The 9th Circuit just issued a final ruling in the Stephanie Clifford (aka Stormy Daniels) frivolous lawsuit case against me brought by her disgraced lawyer, Michael Avenatti, upholding the lower court ruling that she owes me nearly $300,000 in attorney fees, costs, and sanctions (not including appeal costs),” Trump said.

In 2018, Daniels filed several lawsuits against Trump and his attorney Michael Cohen. She claimed in one lawsuit that Trump defamed her in a tweet.

“As I have stated many times throughout the years, I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I ever have wanted to. The ruling was a total and complete victory and vindication for, and of me,” Trump said.

“The lawsuit was a purely political stunt that never should have been started, or allowed to happen, and I am pleased that my lawyers were able to bring it to a successful conclusion after the court fully rejected her appeal,” he added. “Now all I have to do is wait for all of the money she owes me.”

Trump added in his statement, “P.S. The Fake News probably won’t report this story!”

Michael Avenatti, Daniels’ attorney and a favorite guest of leftist news outlets, was found guilty last month of cheating Daniels out of money from a book deal.

In July, Avenatti received a two and a half year sentence for extorting millions of dollars from Nike.

