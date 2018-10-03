Stand by your man: Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono continues to honor Sen. Daniel Inouye

by WorldTribune Staff, October 3, 2018

Sen. Mazie Hirono, Hawaii Democrat and member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was the star of most major media newscasts when she called on the men of America to “shut up and step up for once” on the issue of sexual assault.

“Guess who’s perpetuating all these kinds of actions?” Hirono asked amid the accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. “It’s the men in this country. And I just want to say to the men in this country, just shut up and step up. Do the right thing … for a change.”

Hirono did not “step up” when longtime Hawaii Democratic Sen. Daniel Inouye was accused of sexual assault by 10 women, columnist Joe Schaeffer noted for LibertyNation.com on Oct. 2.

“Doing the right thing apparently only applies to Republicans accused of highly spurious charges dating back decades without any real evidence whatsoever presented,” Schaeffer wrote. “But when a titan of Democrat machine politics is accused by numerous women of sexual abuse, including coercive intercourse, it’s a different story.”

In 1992, Inouye’s hairdresser Lenore Kwock claimed the powerful senator forced her to have sex with him and groped her on many other occasions.

In 2017, Denby Fawcett, a veteran Hawaii television and newspaper journalist, wrote about the Inouye accusations. After Kwock’s claims were made public, nine other women said they too experienced sexual pressure from Inouye but none were willing to come forward publicly.

Hirono “had served 12 years as a state representative at the time of the accusations,” Schaeffer noted. “She did nothing to support Kwock or upset Inouye, following the lead of her fellow Democrats. Inouye was able to wait out the negative attention he received and then proceeded to continue his career as a Hawaii Democrat legend.”

Despite the 1992 allegations, Inouye continued to win re-election. He died in office in 2012.

“Inouye continues to be honored today, with everything from Honolulu International Airport to a lighthouse, a military complex at Pearl Harbor, and a U.S. Navy destroyer being named after him,” Schaeffer noted, adding the Hirono has been there to “uphold the shining memory of the man accused of sexual misconduct by 10 women.”

As recently as May, 2017 Hirono “can be found praising Inouye as part of her official Senate duties. The Senate unanimously passed a measure recognizing ‘Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.’ The resolution was advanced by Hirono and two other female Democrat senators, Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Kamala Harris of California.”

In a statement, Hirono said “Mahalo to Senators Duckworth, Harris and our colleagues from both sides of the aisle for celebrating pioneers like Hawaii’s own Daniel K. Inouye …”

In 2013, Hirono introduced legislation on the floor of the Senate to “redesignate the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies as the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies.”

There is also a photo of “a beaming Hirono posing with accused multiple rapist Bill Clinton when then-president Obama awarded him and Inouye (posthumously) with the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” Schaeffer wrote. “That’s two Democrats accused of sexual assault being honored in one day by Obama if you’re keeping score at home.”

Then there is Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, “who has been at the forefront of the attacks on Kavanaugh,” Schaeffer noted.

Gillibrand wrote in her 2014 memoir that a senior U.S. senator had squeezed her waist and said to her, “Don’t lose too much weight now. I like my girls chubby!”

In her book, Gillibrand referred to the unnamed miscreant as “one of my favorite older members of the Senate.” New York Times reporter Carl Hulse revealed that senator was none other than Daniel Inouye.

“Imagine for a moment if Kavanaugh was being accused of saying that today,” Schaeffer wrote. “Washington, D.C. might actually melt under the sheer wattage of the hysteria that would be unleashed.”

Schaeffer continued: “When Democrats say they want you to ‘believe the woman’ it only applies to the women who advance their partisan political agenda. Women who do not meet that criteria are ignored.

“What a sad spectacle. Judge Kavanaugh is having his entire life distorted and held up to public ridicule by ’empowered’ Democratic women who wouldn’t have slapped a groping Ted Kennedy if their lives depended on it.”

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments