Soul-searching after Kavanaugh fight? Not at the Boston Globe

by WorldTribune Staff, October 7, 2018

On Nov. 6, “the ugliness of the last two weeks will be litigated again in the midterm elections,” the Boston Globe said in an Oct. 7 editorial aimed at voters: ‘Now it’s your turn’.

A Washington Times columnist, to the contrary, suggested it was time for the Democrat Party to reclaim its lost soul as the party of JFK.

“Democrats and Republicans are spinning very different narratives about what just happened in Washington, and voters will, in a sense, be asked to pick which reflect the values of Americans,” the Globe editorialized.

While many Republican voters who feel Justice Brett Kavanaugh was treated unfairly have become “galvanized,” Senate Democrats will “ask voters to embrace a truer narrative,” the editorial said.

“The Democratic message is that survivors of sexual assault must be taken seriously and shown more respect than Christine Blasey Ford received. (Yes, Democrats have come around since Bill Clinton.)”

The editorial concluded: “In many ways, the Kavanaugh battle is just kicking into high gear. The midterms will determine whether the GOP will pay a price for the Supreme Court fiasco – or get a reward.”

Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted that “The entire Brett Kavanaugh nomination process shows the party of the Left has completely sold its soul to the anti-American forces it once actually recognized, in writing, as a threat to the nation.”

To illustrate her point, Chumley pointed to the Democratic Party Platform of 1960 versus the Democratic Party Platform of 2016.

“On national security, the very first section of the 1960 platform, the then-views of the Dems were to create and maintain a ‘deterrent military power such that the Soviet and Chinese leaders will have no doubt that an attack on the United States would surely be followed by their own destruction.’ ”

On civil defense, the 1960 circa Democrats were adamant, a “strong and effective civil defense is an essential element.”

Chumley noted that the 1960 platform on far-left ideologies, including communism, stated: “To the rules of the Communist World: … We believe your Communist ideology to be sterile, unsound, and doomed to failure. We believe that your children will reject the intellectual prison in which you seek to confine them, and that ultimately they will choose the eternal principles of freedom.”

The times have changed, Chumley noted, as the party of JFK in 2016 was the party of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton with a platform that “reads like a how-to of socialist agenda implementation, and moves, from there, into even farther left-leaning territory.”

The platform calls for a “Fight for Economic Fairness and Against Inequality” and to “Bring Americans Together and Remove Barriers to Opportunities,” followed by the subheads of “Guaranteeing Civil Rights,” “Guaranteeing Women’s Rights,” “Guaranteeing Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Rights,” and “Guaranteeing Rights for People with Disabilities.”

Chumley notes that “It’s not even until page 40 of the platform that the Democrats of 2016 get around to addressing national defense, the military and the war on terrorism – and then only in the most globally minded, social justice of manners.”

The 2016 platform says: “Democrats welcome and honor all Americans who want to serve and will continue to fight for their equal rights and recognition. We are proud of the repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell and we commit ourselves to insuring fair treatment for LGBT veterans.”

Democrats, Chumley wrote, “have morphed from a party that, even in its differences with Republicans, seemed to still care for America’s welfare, to a party that cares for social justice at all costs, special rights at whatever regard, personal glory for its chosen politicians no matter what constitutional costs.”

