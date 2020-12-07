Smartmatic chair named new leader at Soros’s globalist organization

by WorldTribune Staff, December 7, 2020

The British chairman of the firm which owns the Smartmatic voting software company has been named the new president of Hungarian-born leftist billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundations.

Mark Malloch-Brown, the chairman of SGO, was appointed by Soros to head up his global organization. Observers noted that former British diplomat and Labour Party member Malloch-Brown has served as a loyal hatchet man for Soros and his globalist agenda for decades.

Soros has major influence over the Democrat Party. Recently, Joe Biden named Neera Tanden, head of the Soros-funded Center for American Progress, as his nominee to lead the White House Office of Management and Budget.

In fact, Malloch-Brown is replacing another Soros loyalist, Patrick Gaspard, as chief of the Open Society Foundations. Gaspard is reportedly under consideration for Secretary of Labor in a Biden administration.

Smartmatic is one of two companies named by attorney Sidney Powell in lawsuits alleging massive voter fraud in the 2020 U.S. election, along with Dominion Voting Systems.

The major media have gone to great lengths to characterize links between Smartmatic and Dominion as “conspiracy theories.” But it was Malloch-Brown himself who in 2010 admitted that “part of” Smartmatic’s technology “is licensed from Dominion.”

In 2014, citing Malloch-Brown’s former and present relationship with politicians in the Philippines as well as his role in Smartmatic, the IBON Foundation, a non-profit research organization based in the Philippines, criticized him as being “a foreigner who made a career out of influencing elections.”

The Open Society Foudations press release announcing Malloch-Brown’s appointment makes no reference to his position as chairman of Smartmatic.

Prior to his promotion, Malloch-Brown served as Vice-President of Soros’s Quantum Fund as well as vice-chairman of Soros Fund Management and the Open Society Institute

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media