‘Silent coup’ has been exposed and its perpetrators must be brought to justice

Jeffrey T. Kuhner

President Trump has just won re-election. This is the real meaning of the Mueller Report.

For nearly two years, Trump’s critics predicted his downfall. Mueller, they said, would prove — once and for all — that the president is a traitor, a secret agent of the Kremlin who colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election.

They have been proven wrong — dead wrong.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller revealed the very opposite: There was no evidence of any collusion or conspiracy with Russia by Trump, anyone on his campaign or within the administration. In fact, Mueller concluded that no U.S. citizen colluded with Russia’s attempt to interfere in the 2016 campaign.

Which begs the question: How could the FBI, the CIA, the Deep State, the entire intelligence community and the establishment media get the story so wrong?

The answer is simple: They were engaged in a hoax, a silent coup to oust and remove from office a duly elected president of the United States. Their goal was to illegally overturn a free and fair election in order to thwart Trump from draining the Washington swamp. The ruling class engaged in a plot to not only subvert the president, but our democratic republic itself.

There is a word for that: treason.

This is why the Trump Administration must now expose and hold accountable all of the coup plotters. Because this should never happen to another president again. Their machinations threatened the very stability of our country, and could have potentially triggered a civil war. They must pay a heavy price.

The coup originated with Hillary Clinton’s Big Lie.

She and her campaign (along with the DNC) hired a former British spy, Christopher Steele, to fabricate the collusion hoax and frame Trump as a clandestine spy — a Fifth Columnist — for Russian strongman Vladimir Putin.

We now know that ex-CIA Director John Brennan used the phony and fake Steele dossier to disseminate it throughout intelligence and law enforcement agencies — especially, the FBI. He was helped by ex-NSA chief John Clapper and the late Republican Sen. (and diehard anti-Trumper) John McCain.

Former FBI Director James Comey, along with underlings, such as Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, used the false Steele dossier to launch an investigation and spying campaign against Trump.

They knowingly committed numerous crimes — abusing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) courts to obtain warrants to conduct surveillance on Trump’s campaign; deceiving FISA judges to get warrants based on the discredited Steele dossier; using human informants to infiltrate and spy on the Trump team; repeatedly leaking to the news media elements of the Steele dossier to discredit the president and generate public pressure to appoint a special counsel; launching an illegal internal counter-intelligence investigation against Trump; and lying to Congress and committing perjury to cover-up their secret operation.

The seminal question is how were Comey and the FBI allowed to use the obviously fake Steele dossier in an attempt to bring down a sitting president?

The system failed. There were no internal checks and balances. This rogue and corrupt cop was allowed to run wild until Trump finally — and rightly — fired him.

Moreover, the Mueller Report has dealt a death-blow to the mainstream media’s reputation.

Since his election, liberal outlets — CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times, the Washington Post — repeatedly and rabidly accused Trump of being a Kremlin asset, a poodle of Putin. They predicted with absolute certainty that not only was Trump getting indicted, but his entire family was going to be frog-walked in handcuffs. It became a form of liberal political pornography.

Mueller’s findings, however, have proven the president right on his central charge against the establishment media: They are Fake News. They will never recover.

Mueller’s exoneration is a total victory for Trump. He has triumphed over his enemies. This means his re-election is all but guaranteed. But for the sake of our republic, he must go on offense.

Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Brennan, Clapper — they must go to prison and for a very long time. Also, the Russia collusion hoax traces back to two people: Hillary and Barack Obama. Their fingerprints are all over this. They were the masterminds of this slow-motion coup. They need to be locked up for the rest of their lives.

The Mueller Report’s ultimate losers are liberals.

As Donald Trump Jr. rightly put it: Those who peddled Russiagate are “Collusion Truthers” — deranged conspiracy theorists, who wear tinfoil hats and blather on about Trump getting Golden showers from Russian prostitutes in a Moscow hotel. That any person could believe this pernicious nonsense shows how far the Left has fallen. Russiagate conclusively proves what I have been saying for years: Liberalism is a mental disorder. Case closed.

Jeffrey T. Kuhner is a columnist at WorldTribune.com and the host of “The Kuhner Report” weekdays 6-10 a.m. EST on WRKO AM-680 in Boston.

