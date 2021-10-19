Sick kid vaccine porn is sure sign this fear campaign is on its last legs

Special to WorldTribune.com, October 19, 2021

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer

We weren’t joking when we said these people are mentally ill. And their unstable minds represent an active threat to the general citizenry, especially vulnerable targets such as children.

The forces promoting coronavirus vaccine mandates are ratcheting up the COVID death porn now that Fall is here. This is making waves up in Bolshevik Canada:

Rachel Notley is head of the Alberta New Democratic Party, the leading progressive political party in the western Canadian province. Notley served as Alberta Premier from 2015-19.

Notley appears to have one great obsession these days. She is pushing the vax for kids. HARD:

Rachel Notley is calling on the UCP government to set up a COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration program for children aged five to 11.#ableg #abed #covid19ab — Alberta's NDP (@albertaNDP) October 15, 2021

No, seriously. Rachel is pushing really hard:

I so hope we get a COVID-19 vaccine approved for young kids soon. We will need a swift government plan to get as many youngsters vaccinated as possible the moment it’s available.https://t.co/5u7quuMutO #ableg #abhealth — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) October 11, 2021

This is the kind of grotesque and exploitative garbage the fear mongers are now resorting to. Notley is more than happy to use sick kids as political props:

"If you're unsure about getting vaccinated, you should really think twice about it, because this virus is very real,” — mother Janis Bennett #ableg #abhealthhttps://t.co/xSRNd4GM8s — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) October 3, 2021

The accompanying article is patently ridiculous, describing a panicky young mother:

“And I didn’t think it would get me, because I did my part in sanitizing, keeping safe, social distancing and not going out when I don’t need to go out.”

She wasn’t sure which vaccine to get, due to high blood pressure and other health concerns. It was a delay that she said turned out to be a “big mistake.”

Earlier this month, [25-year-old Janis] Bennett developed what she thought was a sinus infection. She was low on energy and just wanted to lie in bed, but then she lost her sense of smell as well.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, she woke to find her normally active, playful son, Maverick, in a very sick state.

This perverse emotionalism eventually led the pandering Notley to participate in an act of unadulterated shamelessness and cruelty concerning another child, this one deathly ill (bold added throughout this column):

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s top doctor, has walked back the government’s previous claim that a 14-year-old had died of COVID-19, and said the province would no longer announce COVID-19 deaths for children under 18 until a “review process” has been completed to verify all the facts….

Rachel Notley, the leader of Alberta’s opposition New Democrats, wrote on Twitter, “Telling their loved ones that there were other health complications that contributed to their death offers no comfort whatsoever.”

“No matter what ‘pre-existing conditions’ they had, this child died during a fourth wave that was preventable,” Notley wrote.

As it turns out, the child did not, in fact, die of COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Simone Spitzer said the 14-year-old was her brother, and that he was dying of brain cancer, but had been diagnosed with COVID-19 two days before his death.

“He died from stage 4 brain cancer, not from covid,” Spitzer wrote, linking to a news story about the death. “This is fake news.”

An innocent mistake is one thing. An unbroken pattern of shrill panic arson is something else. Notley is relentless in her determination to inflict her vaccine tyranny on the developing bodies of young children:

September: Five-year-olds:

July: In-school vaccination by the Fall:

I was disappointed today that we didn’t hear anything about the government’s plans to bring vaccines to Albertans and especially to schools. Back-to-school is about four weeks away and this would put many parents and educators minds at ease. #ableg #abed pic.twitter.com/0qycFmkCIJ — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) July 29, 2021

May: Adolescents and Pfizer:

Adults are part of the campaign, too, of course. On Oct. 7, just four days after her unconscionably repulsive sick child tweet, Notley was back to posting more hospital porn:

It should go without saying that Notley is a proponent of ultra-harsh mandatory vaccination policies for all Albertans:

Alberta’s Opposition New Democrats are urging Premier Jason Kenney to bring in new rules to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for anyone attending non-essential businesses and mass gatherings.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley says the province should also return to mandatory masking for anyone unvaccinated entering essential places, including grocery stores.

She even has called for door-to-door pressure campaigns:

Alberta’s opposition NDP is calling on the province to implement a door-to-door campaign to address vaccine hesitancy and increase funding for community groups working to get more people immunized against COVID-19.

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley also called on the province to study the issue of vaccine hesitancy, “in order to identify and address underlying causes, including financial and language barriers.”

As well as a massive Orwellian propaganda effort at taxpayer expense:

“By tripling the current budget for vaccine promotions to $45 million, the Government of Alberta could partner with trusted local organizations to combat misinformation and increase uptake,” read a release.

“This work will be difficult, it will be inefficient, and it will cost money. But the price of not doing it, both in money and in human suffering, is far higher,” said Notley.

And in an especially lunatic tyrannical touch, she has called for unelected medical officials to wield authoritarian governing powers:

Notley wants [Alberta Premier Jason] Kenney to hand over all COVID-19 decisions to [Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena] Hinshaw and a panel of experts….

Notley said Kenney should “surrender” powers to the CMOH.

She said Hinshaw may have to bring in even more COVID-19 lockdown restrictions and will have to decide when to remove restrictions if she is granted the powers.

Yes, this would be the same Deena Hinshaw who tried to use the tragic death of a 14-year-old boy from brain cancer to promote the coercive jab regimen.

It is telling that Rachel Notley and equally Big Pharma-owned progressive globalist establishment Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau share one common trait: They are both the offspring of once-entrenched progressive politicians. In short, these two have been part of a Canadian political elite since birth.

A 2017 expose revealed a nice pay-for-play twist on the part of Notley’s New Democratic Party. Rather than relying on the Great North equivalent of K Street lobbying money like our corrupt American politicians, the NDP funded itself by rewarding its members with lavishly paid government jobs and then having them kick back a portion of those lush salaries back to the party:

Most of the big-money donors supporting the party’s re-election are those whose livelihoods directly depend on it: the ones drawing government paycheques as [Members of the Legislative Assembly] and their political staff….

A Maclean’s analysis found that of the top 100 contributors to the NDP last year, 68 were legislators or staff to the premier, ministers or NDP caucus. More than 150 of them combined to give the party more than $360,000. Most pitched in $2,000 or more; add in former candidates, party organizers, and MLAs’ spouses, and their total contributions surpass $400,000. That’s a sizable chunk of the $2 million Notley’s party raised overall.

Notley has also been accused of having corrupt ties to big money interests opposed to a pipeline for the Alberta oil industry:

The Tar Sands Campaign has been running for more than a decade with financial help from the US$870-million Rockefeller family philanthropic foundation. The goal of the campaign, as CBC reported in January, is to sabotage all pipeline projects that would export crude oil from Western Canada to lucrative overseas markets.

Corruption, life-long political circle elitism cut off from the common people, and the emotional manipulation that is a hallmark of progressive leftism all make the disgusting exploitation of sick children to promote a loaded agenda not only explicable, but inevitable.

And, of course, we have our Rachel Notleys here in the U.S. Expect much more sick COVID death porn to come as the vaccine mandate colossus continues to crumble in the face of reality:

A Virginia husband and wife in their 40s died of COVID-19 this month, leaving four children without parents. Their relatives had urged them to get vaccinated against the virus but they refused. The family now wants to try to help others….

Kevin Mitchem did call his mother.

“He called me up and said, ‘Mom, I love you and I wish that I’d got the shot,’” Terry Mitchem said. “Of course I told him, ‘It’s past. You can’t do anything about it.’ ”

Kevin died Oct. 8. Neither he nor Misty had been vaccinated.

Can you smell it? The fear is palpable, but it is not that intended by the proponents of lurid pulp journalism such as this. Instead, more and more Americans are beginning to realize that the vaccine tyrants are losing their grip on the tyrannical medical police state they so confidently believed they had successfully set up some 18 months or so ago when we all had to don our useless masks to buy a loaf of bread at the supermarket.

Joe Schaeffer is the former Managing Editor of The Washington Times National Weekly Edition. His columns appear at WorldTribune.com and FreePressInternational.org.

