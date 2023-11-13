Shots fired by Secret Service outside Biden granddaughter’s DC home during attempted car theft

by WorldTribune Staff, November 13, 2023

A Secret Service agent protecting Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi, fired at least one shot at suspects who were attempting to break into an unoccupied government vehicle in Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood around 11:58 p.m. on Sunday, according to reports.

A law enforcement official told the Associated Press that the agents saw three people breaking the window of the parked government SUV.

One agent opened fire, but no one was struck. The three people were seen fleeing in a red car.

“During this encounter, a federal agent discharged a service weapon and it is believed no one was struck,” a Secret Service spokesperson told ABC News. “The offenders immediately fled the scene in a red vehicle and a regional lookout was issued to supporting units. There was no threat to any protectees and the incident is being investigated by the DC Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service.”

The owner of an executive security agency noted told WorldTribune.com: “Since when is Deadly Force reasonable to use for property theft? It should only be used when an individual is in fear of deadly threat or serious bodily injury being used against themselves or a third party. This is highly questionable!”

Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted it was “wonderful for Naomi to have such wonderful and armed protection while she basks inside her wonderfully guarded home — while the rest of the Democrat-controlled city’s residents and visitors fear to walk at night.”

Chumley also noted that it was “interesting that the Secret Service fired off a shot. In the case of Average Joe and Jane, Metropolitan Police make clear such an act wouldn’t have passed scrutiny.”

The D.C. Metropolitan Police website states: “Under the case law of the District of Columbia, the District is neither a ‘right to stand and kill’ nor a ‘duty to retreat to the wall before killing’ jurisdiction. The District case law has established a ‘middle ground.’ You should take reasonable steps, such as stepping back or walking away, to avoid the necessity of taking a human life, so long as those steps are consistent with your own safety. However, you do not have to retreat or consider retreating when you actually and reasonably believe that you are in danger of death or serious bodily harm and that deadly force is necessary to repel that danger.”

By the Secret Service’s own statements, “there was no threat to any protectees” — meaning, Naomi.

Moreover, Chumley added, “the three suspects were trying to break into an unoccupied car. That doesn’t seem to meet the District’s smell test for rightful defensive discharge of a weapon.”

Chumley continued: “But: This is a Biden. This is a protected elite. And as Democrats have made clear: Laws don’t apply to elites. Second Amendment rights are only for the chosen few.”

Naomi Biden, Chumley concluded, “deserves to have armed protection, whether through trained agents or with her own handgun. But so do all Americans. And since most Americans can’t afford to hire armed agents, the Second Amendment serves as a great equalizer. If only Democrats would see it that way. They’re blinded by hypocrisy.”

