Seriously? Hunter Biden invited to lecture at Tulane University on ‘fake news’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 28, 2021

Tulane University announced it will host Joe Biden’s scandal-ridden son, Hunter Biden, as a speaker for a course on “Media Polarization and Public Policy Impacts.”

Tulane University describes the 10-week course this fall as focusing on “how media polarization, fake news and the economics of the new business impact public policymaking in Washington D.C.”

Though critics say he is more of an authority on how to get rich off the family name via corrupt business deals, Hunter Biden may have some insights into the current media landscape. After all, his father is occupying the White House in large part thanks to corporate media misinformation and Big Tech censorship of real journalism such as that published by this newspaper.

Former White House coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, Fox News’s Juan Williams, CNN’s Kylie Atwood, and CBS’s Margaret Brennan are also among those slated to give their take on the current media landscape (presumably in Tulane’s eyes as legitimate sources rather than experts on how to disseminate fake news).

“If anything, Hunter Biden, and his father more broadly, have been the beneficiaries of fake news,” Ian Haworth noted in an April 28 analysis for The Daily Wire. “In many ways, Joe Biden owes his very presidency to the network of misinformation and disinformation tightly sewn by the legacy media in league with the Democratic Party. To pretend that didn’t happen, and then to give Hunter Biden a platform of authority on the subject, is like asking a convicted cannibal to give a lecture on the benefits of veganism.”

In October 2020, the New York Post broke the blockbuster report titled, “Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad.”

Almost immediately, corporate media mobilized with Big Tech to discredit, then block what was well-sourced, accurate reporting. CNN called it “dubious.” The New York Times, as is usual, cited anonymous sources which undermined the story. The Washington Post’s fact checkers went to work on “explaining” the story. The Daily Beast ran headlines like “Russian State Media Is Desperately Trying to Keep the Hunter Biden Story Alive” and “FBI Examining Hunter’s Laptop As Foreign Op, Contradicting Trump’s Intel Czar.”

The above paragraph represents an entire lecture in itself on “media polarization.”

Haworth noted: “To conclude, the man at the rotten center of arguably the decade’s most impactful ‘fake news’ story — the story buried by the Left in order to elevate their chosen candidate — is now lecturing college students on fake news and political polarization. If you can’t see what is wrong with this picture, then all is lost.”

